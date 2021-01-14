Baked Alaska No-Shows Scottsdale Hearing, Warrant Issued

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Where's Baked Alaska?

He was a no-show today at a Scottsdale City Court hearing where prosecutors sought to revoke his pre-trial release for attending a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

His attorney, Zach Thornley of MayesTelles PLLC, told a displeased Judge Jim Blake that he had spoken briefly to the alt-right livestreamer, but had no idea as to his whereabouts. Thornley then tried to call Alaska, real name Anthime Joseph Gionet, by phone so he could explain himself to the judge, but was unsuccessful.

In the end, Blake ruled that Gionet had violated his pre-trial release conditions and issued a bench warrant for Gionet's arrest. Gionet will need to post a $3,000 bond to stay free.

“From the video, it appears that he [was] in the Capitol of the United States of America, trespassing there at least,” Blake said.

The decision comes in response to a petition from city prosecutors filed Friday seeking to revoke Gionet's release after he posted video of himself at the deadly attempt to disrupt the transition of power at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Gionet is currently facing a misdemeanor assault charge in connection to a December incident where he pepper-sprayed a local bouncer. He's also charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Gionet was released without bail, but prosecutors claim that he has violated the terms of his release requiring him to stay in Arizona and follow the law. They asked the judge to issue a bench warrant with $25,000 bail.

At the hearing, a city prosecutor played two clips apparently from Gionet's livestream of the invasion, during which he entered Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office. In one, Gionet can be heard saying, "Occupy the Capitol, let's go!"

Thornley, Gionet's attorney, argued that Gionet was not verbally advised that he couldn't leave the state when he was released. Thornley also said that he was not given sufficient time to prepare for the hearing; that the assault case would prove to be self-defense; and that prosecutors had not provided sufficient evidence that the videos were authentic.

Judge Blake was unmoved and said Gionet had signed a document acknowledging that he couldn't leave the state or break the law.

However, the judge did find the $25,000 request to be excessive. He instead issued a warrant and set bail at $3,000. Blake said he would be willing to reconsider the amount if Gionet would show up in court and explain himself.

Gionet's appearance at the U.S. Capitol invasion is only his latest affiliation with the far right. A former BuzzFeed employee, he has marched with white supremacists at Charlottesville and hung out with neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin. The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled him a white nationalist.

Unlike many others identified at the scene, Gionet does not appear to have been charged in the attempt to disrupt the certification of the presidential election, though the FBI seems to be using his livestream of the event to track down others present.

If convicted on the assault or disorderly conduct charges, Gionet faces a maximum of six months imprisonment each. The trespassing charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days.