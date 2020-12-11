Alt-Right Troll Baked Alaska Arrested for Macing Scottsdale Bouncer

Edited by Phoenix New Times to remove hate speech and the name of the far-right site hosting the video.

When we last heard from Baked Alaska, real name Tim Gionet, in October, the alt-right troll was up in Flagstaff harassing retail employees and almost getting arrested. He seems not to have learned his lesson.

Last night, Gionet was hauled away by Scottsdale police after pepper-spraying a bouncer.

In a clip from one of his livestreams reposted on a far-right Reddit clone, Gionet can be seen getting kicked out of what looks like Giligin's Bar And Shrimp Hut in Old Town Scottsdale.

"You're just in here trying to antagonize people," a bouncer says.

After a back-and-forth in which Gionet refuses to leave the edge of the property line at the bar's entrance, the bouncer yells at him and then shoves him. Gionet stumbles backward about six feet on the sidewalk.

As his companions yell at the bouncer, Gionet pulls out a pouch containing a pepper spray capsule. He removes it, takes a step towards the bouncer and blasts him in the face from around five feet way.

After getting hit, the man turns his back. When he tries to turn again, Gionet blasts him a second time.

Seemingly unfazed, the bouncer informs Gionet he has committed "chemical assault," while his colleague calls the police.

For those unfamiliar with Gionet, he has previously: tweeted about sending Jewish people to gas chambers, hung out with neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin, and chanted the white supremacist slogan "You will not replace us!" at the Charlottesville torchlight rally.

Last year, Gionet moved to the Phoenix area and after being booted from most major social media sites has moved into a shady right-wing ecosystem where he posts hours-long streams of himself walking around and occasionally harassing service employees.

This strategy got him in trouble in October when a video of Gionet harassing a store clerk who asked him to wear a mask went viral and got him re-banned from YouTube. He was temporarily detained by Flagstaff police for harassing retail employees there in a separate incident.

Flagstaff police said Gionet was not arrested in that incident, but that was not the case in Scottsdale last night. Another clip shows Gionet being loaded into the back of a Scottsdale police vehicle while one of his companions uses the n-word to refer to the officers, none of whom appear to be Black.

Scottsdale online court records show that an Anthime Joseph Gionet is facing three charges: assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing. They show Gionet had an in-custody arraignment at 9:45 a.m. this morning, meaning he likely spent the night in jail.

Phoenix New Times has requested the police report and will update this story when we receive it. We have also messaged Gionet seeking comment and put a phone call in to Giligin's.

See the full video of the confrontation and Gionet's arrest below. (Warning: the comments on the stream contain hate speech.)