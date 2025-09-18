Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral include Trump, Vance and more

Kirk was one of the biggest names in MAGA politics thanks to his founding and management of Turning Point USA. Both he and the organization became major players in the reshaping of the GOP establishment into a more extremist entity.
Kirk’s funeral will be held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which could attract tens of thousands of Kirk followers and will be attended by a plethora of right-wing figures, including President Donald Trump, who reportedly plans to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The list of speakers, announced by Turning Point on Wednesday, reflects the high-profile nature of the service. At least five of the highest-ranking officials in the Trump administration will join the president in speaking about Kirk. With the massive venue and top government officials in attendance and speaking, Kirk’s service is practically a state funeral.
Turning Point noted that it would add more names to the list of speakers at a later time. No speaker schedule has been released.
Here’s everyone we know who will speak on Sunday.
President Donald TrumpKirk was a loyal ally to Trump, even after the president lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and was on the outs within the establishment for his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Trump essentially announced Kirk’s death when he posted on Truth Social: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”
Still, when asked off the cuff how he was holding up a few days after Kirk’s death, Trump said he was doing pretty well before quickly transitioning to talk about how excited he was about a White House remodel. Notably, a joke about that exchange is the excuse the Trump crony-led Federal Communications Commission used to push ABC and its affiliates to take comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air.