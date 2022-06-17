The Cat's Meow? Phoenix Auto Dealer's System to Thwart Catalytic Converter Thieves



click to enlarge Courtesy Automotive Group, based at the East Camelback Auto Row at Camelback Road and 12th Street, is taking proactive action to stop catalytic converter thefts in the Valley. Elias Weiss



The product comes from Newbury Park, California-based AutoPrime Financial LLC. The first one was installed in California in late December, according to the



Technicians at Courtesy Automotive Group, a family-owned Valley business since 1955, installed the first SafeCat in Arizona on June 6.



“Our customers were coming in with catalytic converters that had been cut out and stolen,” Jason Church, the chief operating officer at Courtesy Automotive, told Phoenix New Times on Thursday. “It went from something I only heard about to seeing it very frequently with my own customers.”



Between June 6 and June 10, the auto group installed nearly 100 SafeCats for customers, including Darland, for free. The one that got lifted last week was not traceable, but so far, two of his buses have been tagged.



Going forward, customers will pay $299 for each SafeCat install, which includes $3,000 in insurance.



Church remembered reading stories in New Times about catalytic converter theft, and how police have trouble tracing stolen converters back to their rightful owners.



Catalytic converters usually lack serial numbers or features that are able to be traced back to a victim or the victim’s vehicle, even when the bandits are caught red-handed on security tape.

“It’s almost impossible because there’s no identification on them,” he said. “We wanted to find something that would help provide the police with the necessary tracking ability to solve these crimes.”



After the most recent theft, Darland understood the need first-hand.



New Times on Thursday. “It ends up going nowhere.”



No face, no name, no license plate — no conviction.

The emissions devices are so valuable because they contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three of the most valuable precious metals.



Even with Arizona's new law, it’s important for industry and lawmakers to work side by side if that number is going to go down, Church added.



click to enlarge Shop foreman Billy Blandford prepares a liquid sealant that holds the SafeCat identification number onto each catalytic converter. Elias Weiss

Stolen converters have cost him more than $20,000 in damages — $3,000 per bus, he said. Even after insurance, he still paid seven grand out of pocket.



“It has gotten ridiculous,” Darland said. “It’s free game out here. I’m not safe anywhere.” Then he added, in jest, “I wish I could get some German shepherds in the parking lot.”