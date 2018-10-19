Donald Trump Returns to Arizona: Will It Be Calmer Than Last Time?

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Mesa tonight at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to encourage supporters to vote for Republicans in the midterm elections, including Arizona Senate candidate Martha McSally.

Trump previously rallied at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport in December 2015. His most recent rally in Arizona during summer 2017 ended in chaos, as police in riot gear deployed tear gas and pepper balls on demonstrators who had amassed outside of the Phoenix Convention Center.

Follow Phoenix New Times all night for the latest updates on the rally, his speech, and the aftermath.

5:35 p.m.: Andy Biggs Warns, "It's Jobs or Mobs"

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who represents the Fifth District, where the rally was held on Friday, took to the stage after Republican Secretary of State candidate Steve Gaynor and Arizona Republican Party chairman Jonathan Lines.

Biggs listed President Trump’s accomplishments. He said that President Trump is the most pro-life president in history, plus the economy has more people working than ever before.

“We’re rebuilding the military that Obama decimated,” Biggs said.

He said that Congress needs to pass a bill Biggs introduced to build the border wall, to which the crowd responded with a chant.

Biggs said they need Martha McSally in the Senate and to keep the House of Representatives red.

He ran down a list of Republican nightmares if Democrats take the House: impeaching Trump; abolishing ICE; buoying people like Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.

“It’s jobs or mobs,” Biggs said.

4:51 p.m.: The Stage Is Set, And So Is The Music

Stage is set for Trump in Mesa, AZ. Current song playing over the loudspeakers: “Sympathy for the Devil.” pic.twitter.com/MqNZaZRBkw — Joseph Flaherty (@flahertyjoseph) October 19, 2018

4:26 p.m.: Protesters From Both Sides Are Lining Up Outside Mesa Gateway Airport

Handful of anti-Trump protesters outside Mesa Gateway Airport. #TrumpinAZ pic.twitter.com/Yjd597NOmc — Elizabeth Whitman (@elizabethwhitty) October 19, 2018

Here at the Trump rally in Mesa, a small contingent of Proud Boys, the violent SPLC-designated hate group that participated in brawls in New York this week. #TrumpInAZ pic.twitter.com/ne3DV0E8Pq — Steven Hsieh (@stevenjhsieh) October 19, 2018

3:50 p.m.: Mesa Police Tweet That All the Parking Is Gone

PARKING UPDATE (3:50 PM): Presidential event parking is now at capacity. There will be no alternative parking available. #TrumpInAZ pic.twitter.com/kFqxfz1PCo — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 19, 2018

3 p.m.: Watch This Reminder of Trump's Last Visit to Phoenix.