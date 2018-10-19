 


The crowd is fired up as they await their president.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

Donald Trump Returns to Arizona: Will It Be Calmer Than Last Time?

Joseph Flaherty, Steven Hsieh, Elizabeth Whitman | October 19, 2018 | 4:12pm
AA

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Mesa tonight at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport  to encourage supporters to vote for Republicans in the midterm elections, including Arizona Senate candidate Martha McSally.

Trump previously rallied at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport in December 2015. His most recent rally in Arizona during summer 2017 ended in chaos, as police in riot gear deployed tear gas and pepper balls on demonstrators who had amassed outside of the Phoenix Convention Center.

Follow Phoenix New Times all night for the latest updates on the rally, his speech, and the aftermath.

5:35 p.m.: Andy Biggs Warns, "It's Jobs or Mobs"

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who represents the Fifth District, where the rally was held on Friday, took to the stage after Republican Secretary of State candidate Steve Gaynor and Arizona Republican Party chairman Jonathan Lines.

Biggs listed President Trump’s accomplishments. He said that President Trump is the most pro-life president in history, plus the economy has more people working than ever before.

“We’re rebuilding the military that Obama decimated,” Biggs said.

He said that Congress needs to pass a bill Biggs introduced to build the border wall, to which the crowd responded with a chant.

Biggs said they need Martha McSally in the Senate and to keep the House of Representatives red.

He ran down a list of Republican nightmares if Democrats take the House: impeaching Trump; abolishing ICE; buoying people like Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.

“It’s jobs or mobs,” Biggs said.

4:51 p.m.: The Stage Is Set, And So Is The Music

4:26 p.m.: Protesters From Both Sides Are Lining Up Outside Mesa Gateway Airport

3:50 p.m.: Mesa Police Tweet That All the Parking Is Gone

3 p.m.: Watch This Reminder of Trump's Last Visit to Phoenix.

