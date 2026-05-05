Politics & Government

Ex-lawmaker can’t be bothered to film job announcement, uses AI instead

Former MAGA state Sen. Justine Wadsack is making liberal use of her AI avatar, apparently.
By Morgan FischerMay 5, 2026
an AI image of a winking justine wadsack
The AI version of former state Sen. Justine Wadsack.

Screenshot via X
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In February, former state Sen. Justine Wadsack shared an AI-generated video on her Facebook page of a memeified, bearded J.D. Vance jamming out on the guitar. 

“Remember when A.I. couldn’t get human ‘hands’ right, and gave people seven fingers?” Wadsack wrote. “Yeah, well, it has improved rather quickly.”

Perhaps inspired by fat J.D., Wadsack created her own AI avatar. Not to strum on the guitar or get out of a speeding ticket, but to announce on May 1 a new gig as the vice president of EZAZ.org, a civic action education group aimed at pushing right-wing election integrity causes in Maricopa County.

“Hi, this is Sen. Justine Wadsack,” the polished and poreless AI avatar of Wadsack says in the signature robotic voice you’ve probably heard all over TikTok. The avatar then announced that she — the actual Wadsack, presumably — had joined the organization’s executive team before winking and signing off with, “Happy May Day, commies.” 

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the News newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

It’s unclear why Wadsack couldn’t film this 15-second video herself rather than farming it out to AI. She didn’t respond to a request for comment from Phoenix New Times.

That Wadsack is joining the organization, which is laser-focused on Maricopa County’s elections and not on her home of Pima County, is notable. Founded in 2022 after CEO and Chairwoman Merissa Hamilton Caldwell’s failed run for Phoenix mayor, the organization aims to make “civic education and action easy as pie so the people become the chief stakeholders of their government” by stopping the “AZ Deep State,” according to its website.

Caldwell also didn’t respond to questions about the AI video of Wadsack and the announcement that she was joining EZAZ.

former state sen. justine wadsack
The real Justine Wadsack.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

EZAZ and Caldwell, who is better known as a local right-wing Phoenix Twitter personality, have recently focused squarely on supporting Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap. At times, the organization has acted as his unofficial spokesperson and criticized the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which is locked in a legal battle with Heap over election administration. EZAZ has a section of its website called “Mad Maricopa” dedicated to the ongoing feud between two parties over the county’s IT and election systems. It encourages people to call the Board of Supervisors over their dissatisfaction and support Recorder Heap.

In 2024, EZAZ’s parent LLC, Strong Communities Foundation, sued the Recorder’s Office and former Recorder Stephen Richer over the office’s alleged failure to clean the voter rolls. The lawsuit was dismissed as moot after Heap came into office.

Whatever Wadsack will be doing with EZAZ, let’s hope she puts more effort into it than she did her announcement video.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep New Times free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.

Loading latest posts...