Gallego had sexual relations with House aides while unmarried: Report

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego allegedly had multiple consensual sexual relationships with at least two of his colleagues’ aides while he was in the House of Representatives, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

According to the Post, Gallego admitted to an unnamed source that he had two relationships with aides to Texas Democrats. A second unnamed source said they’d “recently learned of the romantic entanglements,” according to the story. A third source corroborated those two relationships.

The Post said the relationships were believed to have been consensual and occurred between his marriages to now-Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the senator’s current wife, Sydney. One of the women was in her 20s at the time, while Gallego would have been in his mid-to-late 30s.

Gallego divorced Kate Gallego in 2017 and married Sydney Gallego in June 2021.

Catch up on the latest Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for a recap on politics, dining, culture, music and more

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: ICYMI: Today’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

NBC News reporter Frank Thorp asked Gallego about the Post’s article, according to a Twitter post, to which Gallego repeated the phrase, “I’m not going to engage in gossip.” When Phoenix New Times reached out to Gallego’s office, spokesperson Jacques Petit shared that post.

Consensual relationships with staffers of Congressional colleagues are neither illegal nor against House rules, except in cases involving additional allegations such as harassment. It’s arguably an uncomfortable power imbalance, but it’s not unheard of in Congress and has even resulted in marriage. Last November, Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie married a former congressional staffer of fellow Kentucky Rep. Rand Paul. A decade prior, former Montana Senator Max Baucus married his former director of state offices. In 2005, former Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed married a Senate staffer who didn’t work for him.

However, recent scandals have lent momentum to efforts to ban them. One of those scandals involved Gallego’s best friend in Congress, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who came under fire for multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and resigned from both his seat and the race for California governor.

Gallego has faced heavy scrutiny since the Swalwell scandal broke. He has denied knowledge of Swalwell’s misdeeds and has insisted percolating rumors about him were nothing more than political attacks from Republicans. One of those attacks came from far-right Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who submitted a Senate ethics complaint against Gallego on behalf of an anonymous woman. Last month, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed the complaint, which made campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct allegations that have not been made public.