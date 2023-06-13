Jake Hoffman is obsessed with porn shoots at Arizona schools. It’s a false flag

Arizona State Sen. Jake Hoffman is pretty upset about people filming porn in K-12 schools.
After two married schoolteachers were busted filming raunchy content for OnlyFans inside Thunderbolt Middle School in Lake Havasu City last year, Hoffman penned a bill to ban filming porn in government-owned buildings.
When Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed SB 1696 on June 5, Hoffman said it was “sickening” that the governor “is allowing pornography to be filmed in our state’s taxpayer-funded classrooms.”
But filming spicy content in schools wasn’t the primary function of the proposed legislation. SB 1696 actually centered around banning sexually explicit materials, namely books that reference sex, in government buildings.
Hoffman’s bill is one of more than 100 that Hobbs has vetoed during her first legislative session.
“While I agree that not all content is appropriate for minors, this bill is a poor way to address those concerns,” Hobbs wrote in a June 5 letter to Senate President Warren Petersen. “[Hoffman] has stated that this bill was aimed at preventing a specific action from reoccurring, while in reality it is written in such a vague manner that it serves as little more than a thinly veiled effort to ban books.”
Still, Hoffman maintains that the bill aimed to criminalize making adult content in government buildings.
“Just last year, two Arizona teachers in Mohave County used government facilities to film pornography, which they were then posting and profiting from,” Hoffman said in a May 31 statement urging Hobbs to sign SB 1696. “Astonishingly, there is no law that prohibits this from happening.”
That’s not entirely true. While there is no law specifically criminalizing filming sex acts in schools, there are at least two state laws — AS 13-1402 and AS 13-1403 — that broadly make it a crime to perform sex acts in public places.
But that’s not the only time Hoffman stretched the truth in his May 31 statement. He also said that making adult content in the classroom is an egregious misuse of taxpayer funds. Although he hasn’t cited incidents other than the Lake Havasu City case, Hoffman hinted that it was a pervasive issue in his May 31 and June 6 statements.
“No 12-year-old child should ever have to worry that their middle school desk was the location of a porn shoot, yet because of Hobbs’ actions, this is precisely the case,” Hoffman said on June 6. “Hobbs should be ashamed of herself, and every parent in the state of Arizona should be outraged.”
This isn’t the first time Hoffman has spread misinformation.
Hoffman, who also chairs the right-wing Arizona Freedom Caucus, has threatened to sue Hobbs over an LGBTQ-inclusive executive order banning discrimination in hiring and employment at state agencies. On June 6, he accused the governor of “left-wing extremism” for objecting to a bill that could ban thousands of books.
In November 2022, Hoffman’s media company, Rally Forge, accepted $250,000 from the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC to spam Pennsylvania voters with text messages falsely claiming that “a dangerous Trans agenda is being forced on our children” by Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman.
In 2020, Hoffman asked former Vice President Mike Pence to delay certifying the result of the 2020 election, according to media reports.
That same year, Rally Forge employed local teenagers to replicate Russian efforts to spread right-wing disinformation on social media in advance of the presidential election.