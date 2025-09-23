 How much longer do Phoenix summers last as Arizona fall temps rise? | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arizona summers last weeks longer in some cities. How about Phoenix?

Summer has always lingered in Phoenix compared to the rest of the country, but it’s lingering longer than it used to.
September 23, 2025
Image: a sun in an orange sky
Summer heat in Phoenix lasts longer every year, though other Arizona cities are experiencing summers that linger even more. Rawpixel.com/CC0 1.0
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The end of summer is a bit of an illusion in the Valley of the Sun. While its end is typically signified by the Fall Equinox in much of the United States, warmer temperatures last well into October in Phoenix.

But a new study from nonprofit Climate Central, using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows that compared to 1970, summer heat is lasting longer in Phoenix and across much of the country.

To be more precise, 227 of 246 major U.S. cities analyzed are seeing longer summer weather for an average of 10 more days than in 1970. In addition, the study found that for about 20% of cities, the length of extended summers is at least two weeks longer.

Phoenix, where summer has always lingered compared to the rest of the nation, is not in that extreme cohort. In Phoenix, the average length of summer temperatures is only eight days longer than in 1970. Still, practically speaking, that comes with impacts.

“Lingering summer heat can extend heat-related health risks and seasonal allergies, keep air conditioners running longer, lengthen mosquito seasons, and prolong wildfire seasons and smoke exposure,” it reads.

click to enlarge a graph showing the last day of 100 degree temps is happening later and later in the year in phoenix
Climate Central

To calculate the longer lengths of summer temperatures, the analysts calculated the last day with highs topping the 75th percentile of temperatures from 1991 to 2020 and compared that to when temperatures were below the relative threshold in 1970.

Extended summer heat is actually relatively longer in several of Arizona’s other cities, most of which are located in the desert. In Tucson, summer temperatures persisted 24 days longer in 2024 than in 1970. That figure was 14 days for Prescott and 13 for Yuma.

“It’s not the only factor, but Arizona has been in a long-term drought since 1994, and a drier summer can easily set up a hotter summer,” Dr. Erianna Saffell, a climatologist and the director of the Urban Climate Research Center at Arizona State University, told New Times via email. “Night temperatures have also increased in summer, and the urban heat island largely contributes to the warmer night temperatures. The record-breaking heat wave last September to October across the Southwest was caused by an exceptionally persistent ridge of high pressure.”

The report also mentioned that climate change — driven by heat-trapping pollution from burning coal, oil and gas — has fueled the extended summer heat and also made summers warmer. Indeed, 2025 was one of the hottest summers on record in Phoenix, though not quite reaching the temperatures of the previous two years.
Image: TJ L'Heureux
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he’s primarily focused on news since September 2023. Before joining the New Times staff, TJ worked at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. He was also recognized for best community service project/reporting in the 2023 EPPY Awards. TJ holds a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Latin American studies from the University of Chicago.
[email protected]
A message from TJ L'Heureux: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Pornhub is cutting off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

Sex & Love

Pornhub is cutting off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Trump turned an outpouring of respect for Kirk into a coliseum of hate

Opinion & Commentary

Trump turned an outpouring of respect for Kirk into a coliseum of hate

By Sam Eifling
Image: Charlie Kirk's funeral was a marathon of Christian Nationalism

Politics

Charlie Kirk's funeral was a marathon of Christian Nationalism

By Stephen Lemons
Image: ASU student says ‘sex-crazed’ frat shared her nude video in hazing ritual

ASU

ASU student says ‘sex-crazed’ frat shared her nude video in hazing ritual

By Morgan Fischer
Image: ASU student says ‘sex-crazed’ frat shared her nude video in hazing ritual

ASU

ASU student says ‘sex-crazed’ frat shared her nude video in hazing ritual

By Morgan Fischer
Image: Pornhub is cutting off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

Sex & Love

Pornhub is cutting off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Trump turned an outpouring of respect for Kirk into a coliseum of hate

Opinion & Commentary

Trump turned an outpouring of respect for Kirk into a coliseum of hate

By Sam Eifling
Image: All 25 lawsuits Kris Mayes has filed against Trump: What to know

Courts

All 25 lawsuits Kris Mayes has filed against Trump: What to know

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation