Kari Lake keeps changing her tune on abortion

Lake, the fiery loser of the 2022 Arizona governor’s race, is running for the Senate against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego. They both aim to replace Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who announced on March 5 she won’t run for reelection. Though Lake faces Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the July 30 primary, she is considered the frontrunner for the nomination.
Lake is known for modeling her political brand after former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her and whose Mar-a-Lago residence she tends to haunt. Just like Trump, her political brand seems to demand frequent shifts in messaging, making it difficult for voters and reporters to know her position.
NBC News, for one, seems to be falling for Lake’s strategy, writing on March 2 that Lake “is seeking to moderate her position” on abortion after she told the news outlet that she doesn't support a national ban.
While true on its face, the statement lacks context.
This isn't the first time, after all, that Lake has sought to “moderate her position.”
Before Roe v. Wade’s demise, Lake called the 1864 Arizona law that banned abortion in almost all cases, including rape and incest, a “great law.”
In January 2022, she tweeted, “ALL Baby Lives Matter — every single heartbeat is a gift from God & we will never stop fighting to protect life. We must make Arizona a Sanctuary State for the unborn.”
A few months later, she called abortion “the ultimate sin.”
Her message began oscillating after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was overturned in June 2022, resulting in a national backlash against strong antiabortion stances. Lake commented in an interview on KTAR's Mike Broomhead Show that abortion should be “rare and legal,” but soon afterward, Lake spokesperson Ross Trumble had to walk back that statement. Within weeks of a judge ruling that prosecutors could enforce the 1864 near-total ban on abortion, Trumble clarified that Lake did not want any changes to abortion law.
Whether or not the 1864 law has supremacy over a 2022 law that bans abortion after 15 weeks is being weighed by the Arizona Supreme Court, with a decision expected any day.
Lake lost the governor’s race to Katie Hobbs in November 2022 by more than 17,000 votes but never conceded, claiming she was the real winner. Lake’s sometimes-extreme stances on abortion likely played a role in her loss.
‘I haven’t changed, actually’While launching her U.S. Senate run on Oct. 10, 2023, Lake seemed to strike a softer tone on abortion. She suggested providing more government assistance to pregnant women so they didn't feel financial pressure to have an abortion.
“We gotta get our priorities straight. If we’re gonna be for saving babies’ lives, we gotta be for helping women," Lake said.
But weeks later, she couldn’t stick to her new story.
On Nov. 1, she was asked to explain the evolution of her stance on abortion by an ABC 15 reporter.
“I haven’t changed, actually,” Lake said.
More confusion followed.
In a Feb. 19 interview on KTAR, Lake stated that “I support what the people of Arizona support” concerning the two laws being considered by the Arizona Supreme Court and the ballot initiative that would guarantee a right to abortion if approved in November by voters. She also said she would not vote for a national ban on abortion.
And who knows what she told wealthy QAnon conspiracy theory backers at a private fundraiser in February, where tickets ranged from $50 to $13,200 per person.
So, has she changed or hasn’t she?
With the November election quickly approaching and abortion rights a key issue for Arizona voters, especially with the large pool of independents in the state, it’s no surprise that Lake had to adapt her formerly extreme stance.
But why draw attention to that change when she may risk losing the loyal, extreme base she has preached to for years?
If Lake were to win in November's election, which version of her would show up on the floor of the Senate?
Gallego, her opponent, has pounced on Lake’s inconsistent rhetoric during stops on the campaign trail, arguing that voters shouldn't have faith in Lake's word because of her ever-shifting stance on abortion.
“How can you trust someone who only months ago was saying it’s OK to arrest providers of abortion care?” Gallego asked at a Feb. 21 event.