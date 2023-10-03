 Sore loser Kari Lake jumps into Arizona race for U.S. Senate | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Politics

Kari Lake, Arizona’s never-ending nightmare, jumps into Senate race

The grande dame of dumpster fire politics, Trump ally and sore loser of Arizona’s last election for governor filed to run in the 2024 race.
October 3, 2023
Kari Lake filed paperwork on Tuesday to enter the 2024 race for a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona.
Kari Lake filed paperwork on Tuesday to enter the 2024 race for a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona. Elias Weiss
Share this:
Kari Lake, Trump ally and sore loser of Arizona’s last election for governor, has filed paperwork to run in the state’s 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Lake’s campaign is expected to formally launch during an Oct. 10 event in Scottsdale.

The former local TV anchor is the expected favorite for the Republican nomination as she joins Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the race. U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is running for the Democratic nod. U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who currently holds the seat but recently left the Democratic Party to become an Independent, has not yet announced if she will run. If she does, it could create a three-way race.

Lake has gained notoriety for molding her political brand to be nearly identical to former President Donald Trump. She’s never held political office. She’s relentlessly spouted unfounded claims of election fraud and frequently launched verbal attacks on members of the press, and her speeches have insinuated a desire for her followers to commit violent acts against Trump’s prosecutors and political opponents.

On a podcast, she had difficulty answering what kind of firearms she owned, raising more suspicion that Lake was a political charlatan after she supported former President Barack Obama.

Arizona voters didn’t buy the show last year. Lake lost the governor’s race to then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs by about 17,000 votes.

Lake has continued to insist she won the gubernatorial election despite Arizona courts ruling that she did not, while an Arizona election official has sued her for defamation.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He graduated with a M.A. in investigative journalism from Arizona State University's Cronkite School and a B.A. from the University of Chicago. His work has been published by the Associated Press, Coda Story and Cronkite News.
Contact: TJ L'Heureux

Trending

Arizona Humane Society sued over custody of dogs from Chandler ‘house of horrors’

Police

Arizona Humane Society sued over custody of dogs from Chandler ‘house of horrors’

By Serena O'Sullivan
Sheriff Paul Penzone calls it quits, won’t run for reelection

Politics

Sheriff Paul Penzone calls it quits, won’t run for reelection

By TJ L'Heureux
Diamondbacks must bring the lumber to win Wild Card series

Sports

Diamondbacks must bring the lumber to win Wild Card series

By Ryan Yousefi
3 Arizona Democrats join 2 far-right Republicans to oust House speaker

Politics

3 Arizona Democrats join 2 far-right Republicans to oust House speaker

By Serena O'Sullivan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation