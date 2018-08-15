 


KASW's Best of Phoenix TV Special Nominated for Regional Emmy
Phoenix New Times

KASW's Best of Phoenix TV Special Nominated for Regional Emmy

New Times Staff | August 15, 2018 | 1:12pm
AA

KASW-TV Channel 6's Best of Phoenix special, produced in cooperation with Phoenix New Times, has received a Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination in the category of Magazine Program – Program/Special or Series.

The show was based on New Times' Best of Phoenix 2017 Readers' Poll and featured a cast of characters ranging from musician Roger Clyne to Governor Doug Ducey.

KASW-TV's Hailey Frances and Weslie Swift produced the show in cooperation with New Times' Marketing Director Rachel HIll.

"From the beginning our goal was to create great TV by celebrating the winners of Phoenix New Times’ Readers’ Poll," Frances said.  "We hope we gave our viewers a fun and memorable experience.”

You can watch the 2017 special on KASW-TV’s website. The 2018 Best of Phoenix special will air Thursday, September 27, at 9 p.m, on KASW the same day that the 2018 Best of Phoenix issue hits the newsstands.  

