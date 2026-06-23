Map: Find your nearest Maricopa County ballot drop box location

Audio By Carbonatix
November may feel like a lifetime away, but the 2026 midterm elections are already in full swing. On Wednesday, early voting begins for the July 21 primary election, setting the slate for who will face off in the general election in five months.
Ballots will be mailed out to voters’ homes on June 24. And while residents will have plenty of time to mail their primary picks back, if you really want to get a jump on things, voters can begin returning those ballots to official drop boxes across the county the very same day. July 14 is the last day voters can mail back their ballots, but drop boxes will be open through Election Day.
Phoenix New Times has made a handy interactive map of ballot drop boxes that will be open through the early voting period. (Additional drop boxes — along with early voting centers — will open closer to Election Day.) Voting center hours are subject to change, so voters should check the county Elections Department website or call (602)506-1511 before visiting to ensure the center is open.
Click each pin on the map to see the drop box hours, or consult the list below.
Carefree Town Hall
8 E. Sundial Circle, Carefree, AZ 85377
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting July 13; closed June 27, July 4 and July 5
Cave Creek Town Hall
37622 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday starting July 10
Chandler City Hall
175 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3
Gilbert Municipal Center
50 East Civic Center Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Glendale City Clerk’s Office
5850 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3
Goodyear City Hall
1900 North Civic Square, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on July 3; open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and to 5 p.m. on Saturday starting July 10
Maricopa County Elections Headquarters
510 South 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Hours: Open 24/7
Maricopa County Elections Mesa
222 East Javelina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Hours: Open 24/7; drive-through only
Paradise Valley Town Hall
6401 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed July 3
Scottsdale City Hall
3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3
Wickenburg Town Hall
155 N. Tegner Street, Wickenburg, AZ 85390
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on July 2; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 13
Youngtown Town Hall
12030 N. Clubhouse Square, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed July 3