Politics & Government

Map: Find your nearest Maricopa County ballot drop box location

Voting for the 2026 primaries in Arizona begins June 24. You'll have until July 21 to return your ballot.
By Morgan FischerJune 23, 2026
A voter drops his ballot into a drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center
A voter drops his ballot into a drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in 2022.

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November may feel like a lifetime away, but the 2026 midterm elections are already in full swing. On Wednesday, early voting begins for the July 21 primary election, setting the slate for who will face off in the general election in five months.

Ballots will be mailed out to voters’ homes on June 24. And while residents will have plenty of time to mail their primary picks back, if you really want to get a jump on things, voters can begin returning those ballots to official drop boxes across the county the very same day. July 14 is the last day voters can mail back their ballots, but drop boxes will be open through Election Day.

Phoenix New Times has made a handy interactive map of ballot drop boxes that will be open through the early voting period. (Additional drop boxes — along with early voting centers — will open closer to Election Day.) Voting center hours are subject to change, so voters should check the county Elections Department website or call (602)506-1511 before visiting to ensure the center is open. 

Click each pin on the map to see the drop box hours, or consult the list below.

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Editor's Picks

Carefree Town Hall 
8 E. Sundial Circle, Carefree, AZ 85377 
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting July 13; closed June 27, July 4 and July 5

Cave Creek Town Hall 
37622 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday starting July 10

Chandler City Hall 
175 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3

Related

Gilbert Municipal Center
50 East Civic Center Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296 
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Glendale City Clerk’s Office
5850 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301 
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3

Goodyear City Hall 
1900 North Civic Square, Goodyear, AZ 85395 
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on July 3; open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and to 5 p.m. on Saturday starting July 10

Maricopa County Elections Headquarters
510 South 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Hours: Open 24/7

Related

Maricopa County Elections Mesa 
222 East Javelina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210 
Hours: Open 24/7; drive-through only

Paradise Valley Town Hall 
6401 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed July 3

Scottsdale City Hall 
3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3

Wickenburg Town Hall 
155 N. Tegner Street, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on July 2; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 13

Youngtown Town Hall 
12030 N. Clubhouse Square, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed July 3

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Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.

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