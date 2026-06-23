Map: Find your nearest Maricopa County ballot drop box location

A voter drops his ballot into a drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in 2022.

November may feel like a lifetime away, but the 2026 midterm elections are already in full swing. On Wednesday, early voting begins for the July 21 primary election, setting the slate for who will face off in the general election in five months.

Ballots will be mailed out to voters’ homes on June 24. And while residents will have plenty of time to mail their primary picks back, if you really want to get a jump on things, voters can begin returning those ballots to official drop boxes across the county the very same day. July 14 is the last day voters can mail back their ballots, but drop boxes will be open through Election Day.

Phoenix New Times has made a handy interactive map of ballot drop boxes that will be open through the early voting period. (Additional drop boxes — along with early voting centers — will open closer to Election Day.) Voting center hours are subject to change, so voters should check the county Elections Department website or call (602)506-1511 before visiting to ensure the center is open.

Click each pin on the map to see the drop box hours, or consult the list below.

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Carefree Town Hall

8 E. Sundial Circle, Carefree, AZ 85377

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting July 13; closed June 27, July 4 and July 5

Cave Creek Town Hall

37622 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday starting July 10

Chandler City Hall

175 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3

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Gilbert Municipal Center

50 East Civic Center Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Glendale City Clerk’s Office

5850 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3

Goodyear City Hall

1900 North Civic Square, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on July 3; open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and to 5 p.m. on Saturday starting July 10

Maricopa County Elections Headquarters

510 South 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Hours: Open 24/7

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Maricopa County Elections Mesa

222 East Javelina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Hours: Open 24/7; drive-through only

Paradise Valley Town Hall

6401 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed July 3

Scottsdale City Hall

3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed July 3