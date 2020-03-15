Maricopa County Jails Will Not Permit Family and Friend Visits Due to COVID-19

Sheriff Paul Penzone has suspended all “volunteer” access into all Maricopa County jails due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Social visits from family and friends will not be permitted, according to a press release the sheriff sent out this morning. The order will not affect legal obligations or other court-ordered interactions.

At this time, there are currently no cases of COVID-19 among people incarcerated in Maricopa County jails, according to Penzone.

“I make this decision, however, as a precautionary measure to protect our officers, staff, and the incarcerated population to mitigate the potential spread of this disease,” Penzone said.

Penzone noted in the release that family and friends will continue to be able to communicate with incarcerated loved ones through the jail system’s new tablet technology, which allows detainees to communicate through video visitation, messaging and photo sharing, and email.

Nationally, advocates have begun to call for a release for people held within jails who are awaiting trial and have not yet been convicted of a crime, due to concerns about the crowded conditions spreading the virus to people with limited control over their movement.

Penzone’s decision follows a letter sent by the Prison Law Office earlier this weekend to the Arizona Department of Corrections, expressing concern over the state’s lack of a plan to protect the many elderly and ill patients within its care during the pandemic. It also comes after the federal government moved to suspend all social visits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers throughout the county, including Arizona, on Friday.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maricopa County jails are more frequently sanitizing commonly touched surfaces in facilities and educating staff and inmates about the importance of washing their hands, the sheriff said.

He’s also in contact with the “private industry” to determine if additional “safety equipment and products” are available to further ensure detainee health.

Penzone has said the sheriff’s office will continue to monitor and reevaluate “further restrictions” for inmate visitations and programs daily, as they receive new information from federal and state health partners.