Voting in Maricopa County: What you need to know ahead of the election

How do I register to vote in Maricopa County?If you'd like to register to vote, or verify your current voter registration status, you can do so via ServiceArizona. You'll need an Arizona driver's license or state identification card to register online. Click on the "voter registration" button, and the website will guide you through the process. The deadline to register for this year's general election is Oct. 7.
If you don't have a state-issued ID — or would prefer not to register online — you can mail in a paper voter registration form or drop one off with the county. That form and information about the process can be found on the Maricopa County Elections Department website.
If you’re registering with a paper form, you’ll need to include a photocopy of one of the following documents:
- Arizona driver's license or Arizona non-operating ID
- birth certificate
- photo identification page of U.S. passport or passport card
- U.S. Certificate of Naturalization or Alien Registration Number
- Bureau of Indian Affairs or tribal ID card
Don't know if you're registered or not? Use Maricopa County's Be Ballot Ready tool to check your status. Plug in your name, date of birth, home address number and driver's license number, and the form will let you know whether or not you're registered.
How can I vote by mail?Arizona offers two different mail-in voting methods. Absentee ballots allow Americans living abroad and active duty service members stationed overseas to cast their votes by mail without returning to the U.S. Meanwhile, the ballot-by-mail program sends your ballot to your home address on an ongoing or case-by-case basis — the choice is yours.
To check if you qualify for an absentee ballot, visit the Arizona Secretary of State's overseas voter registration webpage. To sign up for a one-time or ongoing mail-in ballot, check out the Secretary of State's early voting webpage. You'll need to sign up for the one-time mail-in ballot or Active Early Voting List at least 11 days before election day — in this case, on or before Oct. 25 — to mail in your vote.
Mail ballots will start to arrive in voters' mailboxes on Oct. 9.
When and where can I vote?Election Day is Nov. 5, and some early voting centers will open 27 days prior on Oct. 9. To find your nearest polling place, use Maricopa County's Where to Vote tool. On election day, you'll have from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get in line. If you're still in line after 7 p.m., stay there until you've reached the ballot box. Polling places are required to allow everyone in line before closing time to vote.
In the rare instance your polling place closes early, call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.
Mail-in ballots can be dropped in the mail or an official ballot dropbox or voting center starting Oct. 9. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before election day to qualify — Maricopa County recommends dropping your ballot in the mail by Oct. 29. Once you've sent in your ballot, you can track its status with Maricopa County's Ballot Be Ready tool.
Who's on the ballot?Across Maricopa County, 144 elected offices and 45 judges will meet their political fate this November.
Of course, there’s the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. There’s also a high-profile Senate race between Democrat Ruben Gallego and failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Whoever wins will take Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat this January. Voters across Arizona will also vote for three corporation commissioners and decide whether Supreme Court justices Clint Bolick and Kathryn King, who voted to reinstate the freshly repealed 1864 abortion ban, should remain on the bench.
Countywide, voters will also elect a new assessor, treasurer, school superintendent, attorney, recorder and sheriff. Democrat Tim Stringham and Republican Justin Heap vie to replace Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer in a race with outsized ramifications for county elections. Incumbent county attorney Rachel Mitchell is defending her seat against Democrat Tamika Wooten, while Democrat Tyler Kamp and Republican Jerry Sheridan — the latter an acolyte of Joe Arpaio who is on the Brady List of dishonest cops — are running to take over for Sheriff Russ Skinner. Voters could also shift the complexion of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, with Democrats hoping to pick up a seat or two.
In a Congressional race, Democrat Amish Shah hopes to boot Republican David Schweikert from the U.S. House. And while incumbent Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has little to fear from Republican Matt Evans, there are some notable city council races that could change how the city is run.
Which propositions will be on the ballot?This year, Arizonans will vote on a total of 76 ballot measures — including 13 statewide propositions.
The most famous is Prop. 139, which would create a fundamental right to abortion in Arizona's constitution. Also on the ballot are propositions that would alter how judges are voted on and that would slash pay for tip-earning workers. You can learn more about all 13 statewide propositions in our handy guide. As for local propositions, you can check what will be on your ballot using the Ballot Be Ready tool.