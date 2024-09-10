Tim Walz visited Mesa to watch Kamala Harris unravel Donald Trump

The smell of Swedish meatballs wafted in the air, soda cans cracked around the room, and a buzz of excitement filled the Mesa Convention Center ahead of the presidential debate Tuesday night.
Hundreds of Arizona Democrats had gathered to watch former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris debate less than two months before the election. And they did so along with Tim Walz, Minnesota's governor and Harris’ running mate.
“We’ve got the best fighter on our side in Kamala Harris,” Walz told the crowd before the main event began. “Tonight, when she holds him accountable, he’s going to have to answer for the absolute train wreck that was his presidency.”
The debate certainly generated strong reactions. Attendees in Mesa cheered, clapped, booed and groaned as they watched the first — and maybe last — debate between the two candidates before votes are tallied.
Moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News, the 90-minute debate went generally as expected. Both candidates skirted direct questions with indirect answers. Trump rambled and spewed racist conspiracy theories, including repeating the baseless claim that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are eating people’s pets. Harris attacked him forcefully on his role in overturning Roe v. Wade. At other times, she successfully baited Trump into going on an unhinged rant.
Early polling showed viewers generally considered Harris the winner. A CNN flash poll suggested that 63% of debate watchers believed Harris had come out on top.
The crowd in Mesa was undeniably friendly to the Democratic nominee, and her supporters there were buoyed by Harris' performance. To 67-year-old “Sule” Greg Wilson, Harris was “wonderful,” while Trump was “really not there.” Goodyear resident Bill Gold, 77, agreed. “Kamala did an incredible job, and Trump was Trump,” he said. “I hope a lot of people on the fence watched it and changed their minds to vote for Kamala.”
For some, Walz’s presence was just as important.
“This is so important, the fact that he’s here, makes the stakes so much clearer,” said Wilson, a teacher in Tempe who sported a homemade beaded “Team Gus” bracelet in honor of Walz’s son. Added 53-year-old Mesa resident Lynn Indrizzo, “Seeing him here live, it just brings more excitement for me.”
Walz’s appearance in Mesa marked his second visit to the state since joining the Harris ticket. He was joined by Mesa Mayor John Giles, who is an anti-Trump Republican, as well as Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and dozens of state legislators.
In a short speech, Walz shouted out local legislators — including state Rep. Lorena Austin, who represents the Mesa district in which the event was held. The East Valley generally is considered a Republican stronghold, but Austin felt Tuesday’s event suggested that could change.
“Look at this crowd,” Austin told Phoenix New Times, pointing around the room. “It really shows that people shouldn’t discount the East Valley when it comes to politics.”
With 55 days before the election, Arizona will remain in the spotlight. Both campaigns continue to pour money, resources and time into the Western swing state, and Arizona won’t wait long for its next high-profile visitor. On Thursday, Trump and Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, are scheduled to make separate appearances in Tucson.
The evening’s vibes weren’t exclusively positive, however. During his speech, Walz was interrupted by two pro-Palestine demonstrators. Waving the Palestinian flag, they screamed, “You’re paying for genocide” and “Stop this genocide.” Both Harris and President Joe Biden have faced persistent criticism for the United States’ ongoing military support of Israel, which has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza since Hamas murdered and kidnapped Israelis during a surprise attack on Oct. 7.
During the debate, Harris reiterated her support for Israel’s right to defend itself while also calling for an immediate hostages-for-ceasefire agreement and a two-state solution. Walz didn’t acknowledge the interruption, however, and several campaign and security staffers quickly and forcefully escorted the protesters from the premises.