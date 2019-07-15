 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
New Times Writers Take Honors in Alternative Newsmedia CompetitionEXPAND
Zac McDonald

New Times Writers Take Honors in Alternative Newsmedia Competition

New Times Staff, Meg O'Connor | July 15, 2019 | 11:50am
AA

Phoenix New Times reporter Meg O’Connor won the David Carr Award for investigative reporting in the Association of Alternative Newsmedia journalism competition, it was announced Saturday.

O’Connor won for her series "Reefer Sadness," about the needless arrests of pot smokers, written when she was on a fellowship at Miami New Times, a sister paper. She joined Phoenix New Times in April.
She will receive the $500 first prize.

Two Phoenix New Times contributors, Sean Holstege and Bill Myers, also took honors in the competition.

Related Stories

Holstege finished second in the beat coverage category for a collection of crime stories he wrote in 2018, including a two-part series, “Circle of Terror,” about how a Syrian bomb-maker was convicted in Phoenix for IEDs that killed Arizona soldiers in Iraq.

Myers placed third in longform writing for “Missing Deadly Signs,” his cover story about the Phoenix City Prosecutor’s Office's decision to release accused abusers who later were charged with murder.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >