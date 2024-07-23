 Odds Arizona Senator Mark Kelly tabbed for Kamala Harris VP pick | Phoenix New Times
What are the chances Kamala Harris tabs Mark Kelly as her VP nominee?

One betting site has the Arizona senator leading the pack of potential Democratic vice president picks. Here's by how much.
July 23, 2024
Several outlets have reported that Kamala Harris is considering Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly as a pick for vice president.
Now that Kamala Harris has replaced Joe Biden and won enough support from delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination for president, the search is underway for a vice presidential candidate to join her on the ticket.

Before Biden announced he would drop out of the race, one swing-state poll named Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly as one of the four top-performing replacement candidates. Now, numerous news outlets have reported that Kelly is being eyed for the second spot on the ticket.

According to The Hill, the Harris campaign is apparently considering the former astronaut alongside a slew of governors: Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, North Carolina’s Roy Cooper, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota’s Tim Walz. All of them, including Kelly, have a history of winning in this year’s key swing states. However, Whitmer said she is not interested in the VP spot and will co-chair Harris’ campaign.

Some have also speculated that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker or Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg may be considered, including Las Vegas betting institutions.

As of Tuesday morning, here’s who betting website OddsChecker gives the best chance to join the Harris ticket, according to implied probability as calculated by AceOdds.com. (Note that implied probabilities don’t necessarily add up to exactly 100%.) Arizonans might recognize the favorite.

2024 Democratic Vice President Nominee Implied Probability

  • Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly: 40.7%
  • Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro: 27.8%
  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper: 14.3%
  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: 9.1%
  • U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg: 4.3%
  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: 4.3%
  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker: 2.4%
  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: 2.4%
