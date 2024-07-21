Joe Biden drops out: What Arizona politicians are saying

Biden’s disastrous performance in the June 27 debate fueled the argument that the 81-year-old career politician couldn’t topple former President Donald Trump, who is riding high after surviving an assassination attempt and unifying his party during what felt like a WWE grudge match in Milwaukee last week.
As he stepped aside, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who visited Phoenix in June to stump for abortion rights.
“I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement shared on social media. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
Biden’s withdrawal is likely to set off a mad scramble among Democrats — and maybe even Arizona’s own Sen. Mark Kelly — to win the nomination when the Democratic National Convention kicks off Aug. 19 in Chicago.
Though the timing of Biden’s announcement on Sunday was a surprise, Arizona politicians quickly took to social media to react.
President Biden is the embodiment of a public servant. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy. His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first.— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) July 21, 2024
.@JoeBiden has been one of the most consequential presidents in history. He led us out of the pandemic, took historic steps to bring back microchip and clean energy manufacturing and rebuild our infrastructure, and he has strengthened our alliances and made our country safer.— Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 21, 2024
My statement on President Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/hi1s6A1zzk— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 21, 2024
President @JoeBiden has achieved so much, made so many lives better–especially here in Arizona– and will go down in the history books as one of our most effective presidents of our lifetimes. 1/4— Kate Gallego (@KateWGallego) July 21, 2024
Thank you @POTUS for your service to our nation. I am ready to unite behind our Democratic nominee and do all we can to defeat Trump and his extremist march toward authoritarianism in November. So much is on the line. Let’s get to work.— Rep. Analise Ortiz (@RepAnaliseOrtiz) July 21, 2024
I am proud to join President Biden and Democrats across the country in getting behind the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris.— Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) July 21, 2024
We have an opportunity to elect the first woman, the first Black woman, and first AAPI president to keep delivering results for the American people.… pic.twitter.com/J5DocDASTC
Humility and gratitude towards the American people are the takeaways from the President’s letter withdrawing from the race.— Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) July 21, 2024
Solid leadership.
I have stood behind @POTUS Joe Biden this entire time and I stand by him 100% today. President Biden has served this country with dignity and grace and history will remember him fondly for guiding us through a very turbulent time in our nation’s history. Thanks Mr. President 🙏🏻 https://t.co/kp8We0fzr4— Conor O’Callaghan (@ConorForAZ) July 21, 2024
Today, as he always has, President Biden put the future of our country first.— Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) July 21, 2024
He will go down in history as one of the most effective chief executives of the modern era. I will forever be proud of what we have been able to deliver for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/PCBlk0fefC
Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.— Andrés Cano (@AndresCanoAZ) July 21, 2024
Are you ready for it? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BPhII1dgrn
Biden choosing not to run for re-election affirms what the world has known for years - that he’s not mentally fit to be President. Democrats’ attempted cover up would be comical were it not so serious. Once again, they’ve put our national security at risk for their own gain.— Andy Biggs (@andybiggs4az) July 21, 2024
How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/X7DWrbIYRp— The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 21, 2024
I am excited to support @KamalaHarris to be the next Democratic President of the United States. She is ready to step up and lead. I’m ready to jump in and do all I can to help elect Kamala Harris to the White House. pic.twitter.com/klskWMrLZn— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) July 21, 2024
Let's talk about Trump's age... pic.twitter.com/jDiqDfOrvr— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) July 21, 2024
Quick refresher of what's happened on the watch of Kamala "Border Czar" Harris ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zh9vkdXD21— Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 21, 2024
If Joe Biden is not up for running for office, he’s not up for running the country.— Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 21, 2024
Next, After "Standing Down," Joe Biden Endorses Unconstitutional Candidate for President and Commander-in-Chief of the United States of America. https://t.co/R1fmyU3brV— Maricopa County Republican Committee | MCRC (@MaricopaGOP) July 21, 2024
PRESS RELEASE: 'A patriot and statesman' -- House Democrats statement on President Biden ending his run for second term #azleg #POTUS pic.twitter.com/rRHnwrk10A— Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) July 21, 2024
I am proud to work with a President that respects the rule of law. We don’t agree on all issues, but I never doubt his commitment to defending the Constitution. I commend @JoeBiden's leadership, bipartisanship and dedication to this country.— Mayor John Giles (@MayorGiles) July 21, 2024