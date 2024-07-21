 Arizona politicians react as Joe Biden drops reelection bid | Phoenix New Times
Joe Biden drops out: What Arizona politicians are saying

Top Democrats across Arizona react to the president's departure from the race. Republicans took their shots, too.
July 21, 2024
President Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection on Sunday. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
President Joe Biden on Sunday finally did what a growing chorus of Democrats was pushing him to do: drop out of the presidential campaign.

Biden’s disastrous performance in the June 27 debate fueled the argument that the 81-year-old career politician couldn’t topple former President Donald Trump, who is riding high after surviving an assassination attempt and unifying his party during what felt like a WWE grudge match in Milwaukee last week.

As he stepped aside, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who visited Phoenix in June to stump for abortion rights.

“I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement shared on social media. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Biden’s withdrawal is likely to set off a mad scramble among Democrats — and maybe even Arizona’s own Sen. Mark Kelly — to win the nomination when the Democratic National Convention kicks off Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Though the timing of Biden’s announcement on Sunday was a surprise, Arizona politicians quickly took to social media to react.

