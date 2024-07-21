Joe Biden drops out: What Arizona politicians are saying

President Biden is the embodiment of a public servant. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy. His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) July 21, 2024

.@JoeBiden has been one of the most consequential presidents in history. He led us out of the pandemic, took historic steps to bring back microchip and clean energy manufacturing and rebuild our infrastructure, and he has strengthened our alliances and made our country safer. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 21, 2024

My statement on President Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/hi1s6A1zzk — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 21, 2024

President @JoeBiden has achieved so much, made so many lives better–especially here in Arizona– and will go down in the history books as one of our most effective presidents of our lifetimes. 1/4 — Kate Gallego (@KateWGallego) July 21, 2024

Thank you @POTUS for your service to our nation. I am ready to unite behind our Democratic nominee and do all we can to defeat Trump and his extremist march toward authoritarianism in November. So much is on the line. Let’s get to work. — Rep. Analise Ortiz (@RepAnaliseOrtiz) July 21, 2024

I am proud to join President Biden and Democrats across the country in getting behind the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris.



We have an opportunity to elect the first woman, the first Black woman, and first AAPI president to keep delivering results for the American people.… pic.twitter.com/J5DocDASTC — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) July 21, 2024

Humility and gratitude towards the American people are the takeaways from the President’s letter withdrawing from the race.

Solid leadership. — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) July 21, 2024

I have stood behind @POTUS Joe Biden this entire time and I stand by him 100% today. President Biden has served this country with dignity and grace and history will remember him fondly for guiding us through a very turbulent time in our nation’s history. Thanks Mr. President 🙏🏻 https://t.co/kp8We0fzr4 — Conor O’Callaghan (@ConorForAZ) July 21, 2024

Today, as he always has, President Biden put the future of our country first.



He will go down in history as one of the most effective chief executives of the modern era. I will forever be proud of what we have been able to deliver for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/PCBlk0fefC — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) July 21, 2024

Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.



Are you ready for it? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BPhII1dgrn — Andrés Cano (@AndresCanoAZ) July 21, 2024

Biden choosing not to run for re-election affirms what the world has known for years - that he’s not mentally fit to be President. Democrats’ attempted cover up would be comical were it not so serious. Once again, they’ve put our national security at risk for their own gain. — Andy Biggs (@andybiggs4az) July 21, 2024

How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/X7DWrbIYRp — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 21, 2024

I am excited to support @KamalaHarris to be the next Democratic President of the United States. She is ready to step up and lead. I’m ready to jump in and do all I can to help elect Kamala Harris to the White House. pic.twitter.com/klskWMrLZn — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) July 21, 2024

Quick refresher of what's happened on the watch of Kamala "Border Czar" Harris ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zh9vkdXD21 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 21, 2024

If Joe Biden is not up for running for office, he’s not up for running the country. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 21, 2024

Next, After "Standing Down," Joe Biden Endorses Unconstitutional Candidate for President and Commander-in-Chief of the United States of America. https://t.co/R1fmyU3brV — Maricopa County Republican Committee | MCRC (@MaricopaGOP) July 21, 2024

PRESS RELEASE: 'A patriot and statesman' -- House Democrats statement on President Biden ending his run for second term #azleg #POTUS pic.twitter.com/rRHnwrk10A — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) July 21, 2024