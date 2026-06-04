Weather

Phoenix broke a record for spring heat. Here’s by how much

Who needs summer when spring regularly tops 100 degrees?
By Morgan FischerJune 4, 2026
a sun rising over a mountain in phoenix
A sunrise in Phoenix.

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For the first time in Phoenix’s history, the average spring temperature topped 80 degrees this year. That makes it the warmest spring season the city has ever experienced, according to National Weather Service data.

With temperatures staying in triple digits this week, Phoenix residents are already feeling the full weight of a desert summer. But they have already been immersed in blistering heat after a record-breaking spring season that brought early heat warnings, triple-digit days and a whole lot of sweat.

“Everyone knows here, it gets hot. But it’s not typically until later in the year,” said NWS meteorologist Alicia Ryan. “People usually aren’t ready for these kinds of temperatures this early on in the year, so they might not be acclimated.”

The average temperature was 80.2 degrees this spring — specifically, March through May. That beat the previous record of 77.7 degrees set in 1989, and it’s also nearly 10 degrees warmer than the average spring. 

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This spring saw temperatures well above average each month. 

March started off with a bang with an abnormally high-pressure system “ridging” over the region and staying there, resulting in a “heat dome” that “definitely helped boost the springtime averages,” Ryan said. Phoenix reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2026 by late afternoon on March 18, the earliest triple-digit day that Phoenix has ever experienced. NWS also put out a series of heat warnings to the public from March 19 to 22, the earliest NWS had ever issued a heat warning for Phoenix. The month ended with an average temperature of 78.8 degrees, more than 15 degrees above normal.

The warm spring trend continued through April and May. Although the temperature slightly dropped in April, with an average of 77.6 degrees, the month’s temperatures were still seven degrees hotter than average. NWS also issued multiple heat warnings in early to mid-May. Overall, May averaged 84.1 degrees, nearly five degrees hotter than average.

Here’s how this spring stacks up with the hottest springs in Phoenix’s history.

  1. 2026 – 80.2 degrees
  2. 1989 – 77.7 degrees  
  3. 2013 – 76.24 degrees 
  4. 2024 – 76.17 degrees
  5. 1934 – 76.01 degrees

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Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.

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