The 10 Best Phoenix New Times Longreads of 2019

Here at Phoenix New Times, we work hard to bring readers the most important news of the day, showcase the experiences of our community, and hold those in power accountable. In service of those goals, we especially pride ourselves on our longform articles — the dripping-with-details, deeply reported features that allow us to tell stories of the Valley that wouldn't be told otherwise.

From one writer’s investigation into how a double homicide with eight witnesses remains unsolved; to the tragic stories of 15 women who say a powerful Valley artist sexually harassed and abused them; to a charming expedition into why the Phoenix pizza scene is peaking right now; New Times’ 2019 longform canon doesn’t disappoint. In no particular order, here are our staff’s 10 favorite New Times longreads of the year:

Last year, 182 people in Maricopa County died from heat-related causes. maliciousmonkey via Flickr

For years, Arizona Public Service has cut off power to people who can’t pay their electric bills. In the heat of a desert summer, that can have tragic consequences. In this story, Elizabeth Whitman recounts the harrowing tale of Stephanie Pullman, who died in her home after APS cut off her power on a 107-degree day. The story — one of New Times’ most read in 2019 — led the Arizona Corporation Commission to take temporary steps to protect residents from summer cutoffs, and regulators are currently in talks to determine a permanent fix.

City of Phoenix

2. 'Koch-Funded Group Helped Develop Plan to Kill Future of Phoenix Light Rail,' by Steven Hsieh

Steven Hsieh takes readers on the journey of how a movement to limit the Phoenix light rail’s growth transformed into a movement to kill public transit in the Valley altogether — designed by a dark-money group with ties to the Koch brothers. Hsieh’s tireless, attention-grabbing reporting on the silent influence behind one of the city’s highest-profile ballot measures in years shouldn’t be missed.

Bill Tonnesen Grace Marcellino

3. 'More Than a Dozen Women Accuse Art Maven Bill Tonnesen of Sexual Misconduct,' by Hannah Critchfield

Rumors of sexual misconduct can linger in communities for decades, never rising to the surface. Hannah Critchfield’s damning exposé on claims of sexual harassment and abuse against Phoenix artist Bill Tonnesen is an example of what happens when these stories finally come to light. Critchfield interviews 15 women who say Tonnesen used his money and power to take advantage of them, in ways ranging from verbal abuse to physical groping and pressure to perform sex acts for money. Within months of her article, four women filed police reports accusing the art maven of sexual misconduct. Critchfield's reporting — equal parts dogged and empathetic — rocked the Phoenix art world, and the Valley as a whole.

Kate Gallego – Harvard grad, former City Council member, and policy wonk – was elected mayor of Phoenix on March 12. Steve Benson

4. 'Can Mayor Kate Gallego Fix Phoenix?' by Joseph Flaherty



There’s a moment in this piece in which Mayor Kate Gallego explains what it was like to launch her own political career when her then-husband, Ruben Gallego, was already in the Arizona House of Representatives. “I have my own record and my own leadership style,” she replies. After a pause, she adds, “But I did feel like I needed to come out of his shadow.”

Gallego has done that, proving herself 10 times over, Flaherty’s piece shows. In his intimate profile, full of moments that offer a glimpse into what it's like to be Gallego or be close to her, he captures the essence of an intelligent, thorough, and prolific individual becoming a leader in a city that badly needs one.

EXPAND Hundreds of U.S. military veterans have been deported by the country they risked their lives to protect. Lindsey Kelly

Alex Murillo spent his childhood in Phoenix, enlisted in the Navy, and had four kids in Arizona. But after serving a prison sentence for transporting marijuana across state lines, he was deported to Mexico, where he didn't speak the language, and hadn’t lived since he was a toddler.

That’s where Ali Swenson’s story starts. What follows is a devastating example of how the U.S. military misleads its green-card veterans with false promises of citizenship, how ICE neglects its duty to properly track and review veteran deportations, and how forced separation can wreak havoc on a family. This local story rife with national consequences caught the attention of politicians Julian Castro and Bernie Sanders, who has pledged to end veteran deportations if he is elected president.

Lisa Lowery at the grave of her teenage son, Trevor. Zee Peralta

The best longform stories leave no stone unturned, and this

by Meg O'Connor is no exception. In the months she spent reporting this story, O'Connor read thousands of pages of public records and interviewed seven witnesses. Her work shows in the piece: It's an in-depth, captivating retelling of an 11-year-old double homicide that appears to have had a wealth of evidence for police to explore, and yet remains unsolved to this day.

Myke Olsen himself. Jackie Mercandetti

Arizona doesn’t have a signature pizza style, but it does have signature pizza-makers, and this piece introduces us to two of the most influential. First, Myke Olsen, the young accountant-turned-pizzaiolo whose pies have amassed a cult following. And second, none other than Chris Bianco, a local legend who is so meticulous about his flour that he mills his own. Like any good pizza, Chris Malloy’s story offers a smattering of unique flavors while simultaneously holding together as a whole, telling a story of how the Valley has made an Italian classic its own. Added bonus: There’s a list of Phoenix’s best pizzerias at the bottom.

Yann Legendre