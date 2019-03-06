Nightmare at the Phoenix Art Museum: Docents Are Fleeing, Donors Drying Up

Continue Reading

Anyone overhearing these three better-than-middle-aged people might dismiss their carping as grouchy over-dramatization, sour grapes mashed by older folks who don’t like change. Because, really, museum directors don’t kill off nearly a dozen support organizations, the very groups that raise money for the museum, that sustain memberships and promote activities and raise awareness of the museum’s programs. That’s silly. Museum directors hired to fix a growing financial deficit don’t solve that deficit by dipping into funds collected by support organizations — money earmarked for art acquisitions — in order to make payroll. That’s absurd. They don’t streamline the docent program, de-emphasizing arts education and insulting volunteers who’ve worked tirelessly for decades to promote and improve the museum they love. They don’t chase away longtime supporters and fans who’d bequeathed money and art to the museum, causing those fans and supporters to change their wills, cutting out the Phoenix Art Museum altogether. And they certainly don’t fire volunteers who have toiled for 10 or 20 or 35 years — via email, without ever meeting them — simply because those volunteers were overheard being bitchy, or because they have “bad attitudes” about all these changes. No CEO of an art museum would do such things as this.

According to these three women — and several of the more than 100 volunteers who have resigned in disgust in the past year — that is precisely what Amada Cruz has done in the four years she’s been head of Phoenix Art Museum. She has hired an inexperienced staff, they say, that knows neither museums nor art. And her approach to fixing the museum’s financial shortfall has, these former docents and dethroned organization leaders and ex-museum members claim, destroyed the spirit and annexed the accomplishments of a once-notable arts establishment.

“People used to wait in line outside Whiteman Hall to hear Cornelia Parker and Eric Fischl speak,” Nancy Millman, one of the dismissed docents, recently said. “We paid to have artists like Jennifer Steinkamp come talk to the docents, or Mary Morton, the curator of French painting at the National Gallery, speak about Gerôme.”

These days, Millman said, docents listen instead to the museum’s education director, Kaela Sáenz Oriti, tell them the best ways to give a tour.

“I have been giving museum tours longer than that little bitch has been alive,” one of the canal walkers says when Sáenz Oriti’s name comes up. She’s hushed by the woman on her right, and a brief quarrel ensues.

This might be a story about a bunch of angry women who don’t like it when things change. Its moral could be that when you treat volunteers like a bunch of yokels, they stomp off in a huff, taking millions of dollars with them. Or it may just be a repeat of that story we’ve been hearing over and over these days, as Phoenix strains to become a world-class city — the one about the out-of-towner hired to fix things, who messes everything up in the process.

Because wasn’t Amada Cruz brought in to fix the museum’s money problems? these women are asked. And hasn’t Cruz done that very thing, in nearly record time?

The women, done with their quarrel, are briefly quiet.

“Yes,” one of them finally answers. “But did she have to murder the museum in order to do it?”

Phoenix Art Museum CEO Amada Cruz has reportedly fixed the organization’s failing finances, and chased away more than 100 volunteers.

People who like to complain about Amada Cruz — and there are many of them — usually ignore the part about how she yanked the Phoenix Art Museum out of a financial mess. When she arrived, the museum routinely ran annual deficits of more than $1 million. Today, the museum is —on paper, at least — in the black. (It’s hard to say how healthy Phoenix Art Museum’s finances really are. Its audited financial statements for 2017-2018 show $40 million in assets, including $3 million in cash and cash equivalents, yet the museum has borrowed $1 million from the Arizona Community Foundation and another $1.2 million in an equity line of credit from Morgan Stanley. Why?)

During her first six months as its director, the museum increased its endowment by nearly $5 million. When she hired former Des Moines Art Center curator Gilbert Vicario as PAM’s chief curator — a position the museum hadn’t had in more than a decade — she first secured a perpetual endowment to fund that position from former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig and his wife, Suzanne. Last month alone, Cruz helped the museum snag a $300,000 grant from the Ford Foundation to fund a retrospective of work by Teresita Fernández, as well as a $50,000 endowment from Thunderbirds Charities to expand the museum’s Teen Art Council.

“Amada inherited deficit spending that stopped when she got here,” says Jon Hulburd, who chairs the museum’s board of trustees. “She put together a good financial team, and convinced them to spend more wisely. In four years, she’s doubled the pace of annual contributed revenue, which is just a fancy way of saying ‘donations.’ She’s asking for money from sources we’ve never seen money from. And she’s getting it.”

Board of Trustees chair Jon Hulburd insists Cruz is upping the cultural ante here by choosing exhibits that sell tickets. Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum

Cruz isn’t just blindly making and saving money for the museum, Hulburd insists. She’s upping the cultural ante here by choosing exhibits that sell tickets, like the recent “Teotihuacan: City of Water, City of Fire,” a collection of ancient archaeological artifacts that Hulburd says banked $77,000. “That’s a bigger number than we’ve seen in a dozen years for any one exhibit,” he claims.

Phoenix Art Museum, founded in 1959, needs those big numbers these days. Like most arts organizations, the museum took a sock to the gut with the Great Recession of 2008. Cash donations dried up and ticket sales withered. According to a 2015 report from the Cultural Data Project, which collects and analyzes budgets and audience response to nonprofits, most museums are only now recovering from that setback.

Cruz replaced Jim Ballinger, a well-liked director who, during his 32-year stay, increased the museum’s budget and its audience, and oversaw a pair of expansions that quadrupled the facility’s gallery space. (Depending upon whom you ask, Ballinger either left of his own accord or was “shown the door” by the museum board.) Ballinger focused, many say, on the museumgoers and the volunteers who supported the institution, sidestepping turf wars between and among museum boosters and employees.

“Jim may have left the museum in the red,” says former Contemporary Forum member Mary Westheimer, the wife and manager of international artist Kevin Caron. “But he built an incredible community, something much more difficult to do than raising money. He created a macrocosm of art lovers who devoted themselves to the museum and who themselves raised money and goodwill.”

Cruz arrived in February 2015. Born in Havana, Cuba, she’d most recently been executive director of Artpace San Antonio, a nonprofit gallery, and had previously curated at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art and as director of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College.

Charged with reversing the museum’s growing financial deficits and determined to streamline its operations, Cruz quickly made her plans clear: She would do so by soliciting giant corporate donations and romancing big-bucks donors; she’d eschew risky blockbuster exhibitions in favor of those she knew would sell; and she’d ask her curators to build exhibits that could tour the country and increase the museum’s profile and its coffers.

In person, Cruz is charming, eager to talk about the museum’s Discount Tire Free Family Day and thrilled about the Spanish-language tours the museum now offers.

“When I first got here, I couldn’t believe we didn’t already have them,” she says with a wide smile, seated in her tidy office and surrounded by staff. “We have them now. I think that’s important in a city that’s 41 percent Latino.”

Former staff members found Cruz less charming. Within six months of her arrival, more than a dozen employees bolted, including European, American, and Western art curator Jerry Smith; development director Ronald Miller; and education director Kathryn Blake. The museum’s web administrator, Evan Roberts, also took a hike, then bitched to the Arizona Republic that he and the others had fled because they resented “Cruz’s abrasive management style.” Marketing director Carlotta Soares and public-relations manager Stephanie Lieb were among those Cruz sent packing, along with the CFO whose replacement, Kirsten Peterson Johansen, was canned less than a year later. The museum is reportedly on its third development director since Cruz arrived.

It’s not unusual for a new executive to clean house, or for staffers to flee from a new regime. But the loudest criticism of Cruz isn’t that she dumped the deadbeats from her staff or chased off a bunch of capable people who’d worked there for a long while. It’s that once she’d done that, she came gunning for a group that many consider the heart and soul of the Phoenix Art Museum. She came, according to recent legend, for the docents.

The Phoenix Art Museum is in the black, but at what cost? Jim Louvau

Nancy Millman still cries when she talks about the day Amada Cruz fired her from the museum docent program.

“To meet a kid who is 8 years old and never been to a museum before, to get him to see the beauty of art, it was wonderful,” she says through tears. “The fact that this was taken away from me was horribly painful. The way it was taken away was worse.”

Cruz fired Millman via email.

“She didn’t bother to meet with me,” says Millman, a retired journalist from Chicago who’d been a docent since 2001. “She didn’t care to hear what I may have been unhappy about. She didn’t care that I had volunteered for 15 years, was well-thought of, and had just had a glowing review from the docent review committee that same day.”

Millman found out she’d been canned one afternoon in November 2016, when a fellow docent called to ask why she’d quit the program. “Amada ordered that I be erased from the books,” Millman says, “and everyone was told to say I had resigned.”

Cruz won’t talk about how or why she sacked Millman. “I do not discuss personnel issues,” is all she’ll say. “And that includes volunteers. It’s really to protect the confidentiality of people like Nancy.”

Millman says she was fired for challenging authority, for being rude while trying to book a tour of the Kehinde Wiley exhibit, and for calling School Programs Manager Michelle Sparks a “condescending bitch” in a private conversation with other docents.

“Michelle gave a talk in the Phil Curtis gallery,” Millman recalls, “in which she belittled what we’d been doing for years. She told us that getting up in front of a painting and talking about the elements of art was ridiculous, that no one talks about elements of art anymore. When she was done I said, ‘Is that really what you think we do?’ She didn’t like that.”

A few days later, Millman received a call from docent president Margaret Allsup, who demanded she apologize to Sparks. “She wouldn’t tell me what I was apologizing for, so I figured it was because I’d challenged her during her talk.” Millman wrote to Sparks, saying she was sorry and explaining that she was a former investigative reporter and was accustomed to asking tough questions. She didn’t hear back.

The following week, Millman received an email from Amada Cruz, telling her she was no longer a docent.

“She ordered me not to participate anymore,” Millman says through tears. “I wasn’t even allowed to go to lunch with my docent class.”

After 20 years of volunteer service, former Phoenix Art Museum docent Nancy Millman was fired — in an email. Jim Louvau

When Cruz booted Millman without warning or first meeting with her, it caused, according to Cathy Swan, an explosion.

“Nancy was well-loved,” says Swan, a retired rocket scientist and former docent who joined the program in 1995. “She was the best docent, she could do everything, she worked tirelessly. She knew art history backward and forward, she gave tours in French, she worked harder than anyone. And she was fired for daring to have a bad attitude.”

Swan pauses for effect. “In an email. No one met with her to ask her to calm down or be nicer or to ask what her problem was. Amada fired her in an email.”

Swan met with Cruz in November 2016 to discuss Millman’s firing.

“I started by saying it was nice to see her again, that we had met at such-and-such a gathering,” Swan recalls. “She interrupted me to say, ‘There are 432 docents; I can’t be expected to remember you all!’”

Nothing was resolved at Swan’s meeting with Cruz, whom Swan said appeared uninterested in what she had to say about Millman or the low morale among docents.

A letter-writing campaign also had no impact, Swan reports.

“Hugh Ruddock wrote to every member of the board and to past docent presidents,” she says, referring to a wealthy longtime donor and retired master docent. “A hugely wealthy friend of mine wrote to Amada, who never responded. I have a list of rich people who tried to complain about what was happening, and were ignored.”

A meeting of docent past presidents was crashed, according to Millman, by the chair of the board of trustees, and again nothing was resolved. After that, longtime docents began meeting privately to discuss how to move forward.

And then Amada Cruz began firing more volunteers.

Some, like Sylvia Wright, whom Millman says “gave a million docent tours and worked in the gift shop,” kept their sorrow to themselves. Others, like Gail Adams, insisted on standing up for herself and her fellow docents.

If there were a competition among volunteers who are feeling bullied by Phoenix Art Museum, Adams would win. Hands down.

“I’ve received a half-dozen letters,” she boasts, then laughs. “And one of them is from an attorney!”

The first of these, from Cruz, begins with a stunningly snide reference to “aspects of your volunteer service to the Phoenix Art Museum that you have found rewarding and that previously may have been beneficial at times” — hardly a warmhearted thank you — and ends with a wry see-what-you-made-me-do? slur worthy of the worst wife-beater: “We regret your ongoing conduct has reached this point …”

Adams was a Contemporary Forum board member, enrolled in the museum’s 21st Century Society, and an early president of the Arizona Costume Institute, on whose board she served for years — until Cruz booted her in April 2016.

“I’d been overheard saying not very positive things about the changes at the museum,” Adams admits. “But I was saying them in private conversations, expressing my frustration. Apparently that is not allowed, and Amada has people listening and reporting back.”

A second email from Cruz, sent in May, was more to the point: “You and your husband are no longer members of any Support Organizations.”

Adams received yet another email from Cruz in October, telling her she was no longer permitted to attend docent lectures, a perk of her paid membership to the museum’s Circles enclave.

A certified letter from Mary Ellen Simonson, an attorney at the law firm of Lewis and Roca, arrived not long after. Simonson complains that Adams had recently spoke rudely to a museum employee and warns her to “correct your intolerable behavior.”

Adams found Simonson’s letter amusing. “The best they could come up with was to threaten to remove us as Circles members,” she says. “Too late. We hadn’t re-upped.”

“They were not running around naked at docent meetings,” says Swan of her fellow volunteers. “They were challenging authority from someone who refused to talk to them about why things were changing after they’d worked a certain way for decades.”

