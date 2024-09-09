 Get this tote bag and water bottle when you support Phoenix New Times | Phoenix New Times
Get this tote bag and water bottle when you support Phoenix New Times

We've got new member merch for the fall so you can show off your love of independent journalism.
September 9, 2024
Supplies are limited, so become a member soon.
Fall is around the corner in Arizona — at least we hope so — and Phoenix New Times wants to give you some swag as temperatures finally dip below 100 degrees.

It's good stuff: a New Times tote bag and matching red water bottle. (It's important to stay hydrated, folks.) All you have to do is support local journalism.

By becoming a $15-a-month recurring member or by giving $150 a year, you can help ensure our coverage remains free, independent and insightful. The free bag and water bottle are our thanks to you.

Your support is what allows us to produce stories such as this examination of the power of Arizona’s weed lobby, this eye-catching report on Chandler public schools, our ongoing coverage of Tempe’s fight with a man helping the homeless and this sad, revealing tale of former prosecutor Allister Adel and the possible domestic abuse she kept hidden until her death.

Tote bag and water bottle supplies are limited, so hop on this quickly! This offer expires after Sept. 30. Items must be picked up at New Times' office during business hours.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
