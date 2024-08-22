 Chandler schools ask parents to OK teaching things like basic math | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chandler schools: Is it OK if we teach your kid basic math?

Chandler public schools are asking parents to sign off on teaching their kids things like "integers" and "geometric figures."
August 22, 2024
Don't finish writing that number until parents say it's OK.
Don't finish writing that number until parents say it's OK. Jeffrey Coolidge/Getty Images

4 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Is it OK if your child is taught the probability of a coin flip landing on heads? What about who crossed the Delaware River during the American Revolution? Or how to order breakfast in Spanish? Before it shares such controversial knowledge, the Chandler Unified School District wants to make sure.

That’s according to forms sent to parents of Chandler public school students, which were shared on social media Wednesday by Save Our Schools Executive Director Beth Lewis. Parents are asked to sign off on the subjects their kids will be taught this school year, and critical race theory is nowhere on the list. Instead, the schools are seeking approval to teach things such as basic math and social studies.

“It’s unreal for a district to have to do that,” Lewis told Phoenix New Times.

Lewis has two kids in Chandler schools, which serves 44,000 students throughout parts of Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek. She first learned of the forms this week when her middle school-aged daughter brought one home for her to sign. Lewis was asked to “acknowledge” approval for 11 study units in math — including integers, rational numbers and probability.


Half an hour after she filled out that slip, her seventh-grade son reached into his backpack and pulled out two more for his Spanish and social studies classes. Lewis said the first form requested parental permission for students to “learn breakfast and lunch words in Spanish,” among other things. For social studies, parents were asked to approve topics such as the Enlightenment, industrialization and revolutions.

If a parent checks that they have a “parental conflict” on a certain topic, the form states that “the teacher will reach out regarding options,” though it’s unclear what those might be.

In an email, district spokesperson Stephanie Ingersoll said the district sent the forms to comply with state law. "The form in the photo does have to do with statute and we follow statute," Ingersoll said. Specifically, the form is meant to comply with A.R.S. 15-113, which gives parents "the right to review learning materials and activities in advance" and the right to withdraw their student from the activity or "request an alternative assignment" if the parent objects and finds the activity or material "is harmful."

The law defines "harmful" as having to do with "sexual content, violent content or profane or vulgar language." It's unclear how concepts like integers or ratios might qualify.

A.R.S. 15-113 was added to state law in 2011, and parental rights in public schooling have long been a hot topic in Arizona. But Lewis, who is a 12-year teaching veteran who now teaches fifth grade at a Tempe school, hasn't seen anything this extreme from other school districts. She thinks this kind of micromanagement of what educators can and can’t teach only gets in the way of learning.

“Busy work, paperwork and added scrutiny is just really unhealthy for the classroom and for teaching,” Lewis said. “Teachers really deserve the trust of parents.”

Beth Lewis
Save Our Schools Director Beth Lewis said lawmakers are capitulating to a "small but very loud, very entitled group of parents."
Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Blame lawmakers

The increased oversight is bothersome, but Lewis doesn’t blame the district, school board, principals or teachers for that. They do “the Lord’s work,” she said. Instead, she blames the Arizona Legislature.

Over the past several years, Republican legislators have passed several laws that boost the control parents have over their children’s schooling. Tom Horne, the right-wing superintendent of public instruction who runs the Department of Education, has thrown the teacher-parent balance further out of whack.

The 79-year-old Horne has pushed for providing access to the conservative online education site PragerU and eliminating bilingual and dual-language programs. Last week, he attacked Lewis in a press release for criticizing his opposition to new Title IX protections for transgender students.

“Lawmakers have been trying to mandate this kind of stuff via legislation, and they’ve bad-mouthed teachers and our schools for so long that parents are going to the board and demanding things like this,” Lewis said. “The districts feel like they have to capitulate to this small but very loud, very entitled group of parents.”

If parents are concerned about classroom content, Lewis said, they can have conversations with their children’s teachers with or without legislation. “These teachers are wonderful and happy to hear from people,” she said.

While Lewis hasn’t seen anything quite this severe in other Arizona school districts, she said many schools — including those in her own Tempe district — are granting parents more and more control over textbooks.

Lewis said many districts have opened online portals where parents can see every book their child will read each school year. If a parent objects to any book, they can submit their concerns through the portal, which is open for 30 days. Then, those complaints would be considered by each district’s school board.

“I hate that we live in this state that is so distrustful of teachers,” Lewis said. “Five people are mad because maybe at some point racism was discussed in the context of slavery, so they demanded that thousands of parents across the district now have to fill out ridiculous paperwork.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
New Phoenix fall forecast released. Here’s what to expect

Weather

New Phoenix fall forecast released. Here’s what to expect

By TJ L'Heureux
Could the Valley host the Olympics someday? Phoenix Reddit sounds off

Social Media

Could the Valley host the Olympics someday? Phoenix Reddit sounds off

By Morgan Fischer
TikTok-ing Arizona trucker who killed 5 in fiery crash gets 22.5 years

Courts

TikTok-ing Arizona trucker who killed 5 in fiery crash gets 22.5 years

By Morgan Fischer
His wife died after using kratom. He’s suing the company that sold it

Courts

His wife died after using kratom. He’s suing the company that sold it

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation