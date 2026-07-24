More weed products recalled as a result of Scottsdale lab errors

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A lab that checks marijuana for contaminants misreported failing test results for mold to licensed vendors — again.

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Health Services expanded a voluntary recall it announced earlier this month to include a second marijuana product after inspectors found that Scottsdale-based Level One Labs misreported the products to dispensaries as testing negative for the fungus Aspergillus when they actually tested positive.

Per DHS, state inspectors “observed failed testing records for Aspergillus that were reported to marijuana establishments as a passing test,” the department said in its recall notice. “As a result of this information, marijuana establishments are voluntarily recalling specific products due to possible contamination.”

The original recall was issued on July 1 and was for the Angel City strain of Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock Infused Bulk Snowballz from batch number AC120225. The recall now includes Dr. Zodiak’s Bobby Blue’s Buckshots, from the same Angel City strain and batch number.

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Phoenix New Times reached out to Level One Labs but did not hear back in time for this story. The state health department, which licenses marijuana manufacturers and dispensaries, did not identify which licensee makes and sells the products. DHS did not respond to requests for their name and other questions about the recall.

According to the recall notice, the department notified the licensees making the products.

“The licensees took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves,” the department said.

Aspergillus is a fungus that can cause Aspergillosis, a fungal lung infection, which can lead to allergic reactions. People with weakened immune systems or underlying lung conditions are most at risk. “Symptoms can range from cold-like symptoms to coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest pain,” the department said, pointing to a full list of symptoms on the CDC’s website.