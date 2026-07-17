Health

Valley has 7 new measles cases: Where you may have been exposed

The county health department announced two new measles exposure sites, in Tempe and Surprise.
By Zach BuchananJuly 17, 2026
a hand covered in measles marks
Measles has made a resurgence in Arizona since 2025.

wildpixel/Getty Images
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health has identified seven new measles cases in the Valley, bringing the county’s total to 21 for the year. The department listed exposure sites in Tempe and Surprise, suggesting the county’s outbreak is spreading beyond the far East Valley.

The health department announced the new cases, which are the first since mid-May, on July 17. It has not shared how many positive cases are children and whether any have suffered serious health effects. Measles is an incredibly contagious disease that can be especially dangerous to unvaccinated individuals, particularly very young children. Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the disease.

Twenty-one positive measles cases are the most the county has had since at least 2006, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Maricopa County had no cases last year and two in 2024. Before this year, the most the county has seen over the last 20 years was five cases in 2022.

In total, the state has seen 332 positive measles cases since the start of 2025, most of them concentrated in the Northern Arizona community of Colorado City, a former Fundamentalist Mormon stronghold where vaccination rates are very low. Ninety-six percent of cases have been in unvaccinated individuals, and roughly two-thirds of positive cases have been minors. Twenty-five people have required hospitalization, but no one has died in the state due to measles.

Catch up on the latest

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for a recap on politics, dining, culture, music and more

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

The first exposure sites identified by county health officials were primarily in Gilbert and Queen Creek, with Mesa showing up among exposure sites in May. Now Tempe and Surprise have had confirmed measles exposures.

Here are the recent sites where you may have been exposed, according to the county health department. Health officials say to watch for symptoms — such as a high fever, runny nose and red and splotchy rash — for up to 21 days. If you experience symptoms, stay home and call a medical provider.

Location Date/Time Time Last Day of Symptom Watch
Tempe Marketplace
2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85288		 Monday, July 6 5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 27
Walmart
13770 W Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374		 Sunday, July 12 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2

Keep Phoenix New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep New Times free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He’s worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He’s a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Loading latest posts...