 Tempe Charlie Kirk vigil at ASU draws thousands: Photos | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Thousands attend Charlie Kirk vigil at ASU: 9 photos

MAGA hats were distributed at the door of Desert Financial Arena and attendees were prompted to register to vote.
September 16, 2025
Image: a crowd of people in red MAGA hats
Roughly 7,000 people attended a vigil for slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk at Arizona State University on Monday. Grace Monos
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A sea of “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hats filled Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Monday night as thousands filled the Arizona State University facility to pay homage to Charlie Kirk, the far-right firebrand and activist who was assassinated last week in Utah.

Roughly 7,000 attended what was billed as a vigil for Kirk by Turning Point USA, the Phoenix-based political organization the 31-year-old Kirk founded in 2012. Each attendee received a MAGA hat — with the American flag on one side and Turning Point’s logo on the other — and was encouraged to register to vote.

Over two and a half hours, several Kirk associates — including some of the most far-right figures in Republican politics — held candles and made remarks to a crowd that included children, senior citizens and all ages in between. Speakers stood on an elevated black stage in the middle of the stadium’s floor, with red-white-and-blue bouquets and photos of Kirk behind them. At times, chants of “Charlie, Charlie, Charlie” and “USA, USA, USA” filled the air.

A Catholic priest read from the Bible and an ASU professor called Kirk “the American Socrates” — a generous appraisal of Kirk’s in-your-face debating style. Turning Point contributor Anthony Watson called Kirk a “saint,” while Lucas Miles, the senior director of TPUSA Faith, said Kirk “died a martyr for Jesus Christ.”

Jack Posobiec — who made his name promoting the baseless Pizzagate conspiracy theory that Democrats were running a child sex ring out of a pizzeria and who, among many other alarming activities and beliefs, authored a book arguing that progressives are subhuman — cast blame for Kirk’s death not on his alleged 22-year-old lone wolf assassin but on Democrats.

“As long as I live, I will make sure the radical left, the media and the Democrats never forget the name of Charlie Kirk. I will never let them forget what they did to Charlie Kirk,” Posobiec said, holding a rosary.

Tyler Bowyer, Turning Point’s chief operating officer and one of the Arizonans indicted for their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, encouraged attendees to vote. At the door, attendees were met with TPUSA staff and volunteers wearing white “I am Charlie” t-shirts, asking if people were registered to vote — particularly for the upcoming Salt River Project election, which the organization has gotten involved in.

Attendees, like Heidi Howell, were motivated to do more. While she’s already registered to vote, the 23-year-old from Surprise told Phoenix New Times that the events of the last week are “definitely gonna give me a voice and a reason to speak” to friends and family more about political issues.

Here are photos from the vigil.

click to enlarge a program left on a seat for the vigil for charlie kirk
Grace Monos
click to enlarge a man in glasses, a suit and a red MAGA hat speaks on the phone among a crowd
MAGA hats were handed out at the door.
Grace Monos
click to enlarge a woman holds her son's head in her hands with her eyes closed
There were prayers and tears from Kirk's fans.
Grace Monos
click to enlarge a man in a crowd covers his eyes with his hand as he bends forward in his seat
Grace Monos
click to enlarge two women in MAGA hats pose for a selfie
The mood wasn't always somber, though.
Grace Monos
click to enlarge a man in a white "Freedom" shirt holds up a rosary
Kirk associate Jack Posobiec, known for his promotion of conspiracy theories and white nationalist beliefs, blamed Democrats for Kirk's murder.
Grace Monos
click to enlarge a sea of people in a dark arena hold up their phones with the flashlight on
Grace Monos
click to enlarge a man in a white hat and a white "i am charlie" shirt holds a clipboard while talking
On the concourse, volutneers and Turning Point USA staffers encouraged attendees to register to vote.
Grace Monos
Image: Morgan Fischer
Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.
A message from News Editor Zach Buchanan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Teacher facing student sex charges had positive STD test in his desk

Crime

Teacher facing student sex charges had positive STD test in his desk

By Morgan Fischer
Image: Charlie Kirk funeral guide: When, where, what to know

Events

Charlie Kirk funeral guide: When, where, what to know

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Dream City Church features AI Charlie Kirk, compares him to Jesus

Politics

Dream City Church features AI Charlie Kirk, compares him to Jesus

By Wade Sharp
Image: Police identified, never charged suspect in 2022 teacher killing

Police

Police identified, never charged suspect in 2022 teacher killing

By Stephen Lemons
Image: Charlie Kirk funeral guide: When, where, what to know

Events

Charlie Kirk funeral guide: When, where, what to know

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Dream City Church features AI Charlie Kirk, compares him to Jesus

Politics

Dream City Church features AI Charlie Kirk, compares him to Jesus

By Wade Sharp
Image: A Republican helped an immigrant. The county GOP censured her

Politics

A Republican helped an immigrant. The county GOP censured her

By Morgan Fischer
Image: All 25 lawsuits Kris Mayes has filed against Trump: What to know

Courts

All 25 lawsuits Kris Mayes has filed against Trump: What to know

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation