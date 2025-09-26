 Video: Rare Phoenix hail storm pelts Valley the first week of fall | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

What the hail? Watch video of the Valley’s surprising ice storm

On Thursday, the high was 107 degrees. On Friday morning, balls of ice fell from the sky.
September 26, 2025
Image: a hand holding hail stones
Dime-sized hail dropped on Phoenix late Friday morning. Tirion Boan
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The scientific explanation is a bit technical. Just as Phoenix is transitioning from one season to another, a low-pressure storm system from the west pushed cold air up higher in the sky, causing instability. As a result, it formed balls of ice that began pelting areas of the Valley late Friday morning.

In layman's terms: It's a hail storm. IN SEPTEMBER. Yesterday, we should note, the high temperature was 107 degrees.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Gabriel Lojero, a late-September hailstorm may not be common in Phoenix, but it's also "not unheard of." When slipping from one season into another, such weather events can occur. But, it should be noted, this ain't a monsoon storm.

"It’s not a typical monsoonal thunderstorm day," Lojero said.

According to Lojero, NWS radar has picked up hail in Peoria and Sun City as big as an inch in diameter. Anecdotally, Phoenix residents — including a few staff members at Phoenix New Times — posted videos and photos of hail that big and perhaps larger.

If the hailstorm bypassed you, here's what you missed.

Hail in Central Phoenix #azwx

[image or embed]

— Amy Donohue (@thefabulousone.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 11:07 AM

Been a minute since it’s hailed at my house in Phoenix…. Like half hailing… #azwx

[image or embed]

— Emma (@emmabella212.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 11:05 AM

Holy hell it’s dropping dime sized hail in central Phoenix! #azwx

[image or embed]

— Christopher Boan (@cgboan.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 11:02 AM
Image: Zach Buchanan
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
A message from News Editor Zach Buchanan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Pornhub has cut off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

Sex & Love

Pornhub has cut off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: What’s up with the weird ‘Dimopoulos Law’ billboards in Phoenix?

Valley Life

What’s up with the weird ‘Dimopoulos Law’ billboards in Phoenix?

By Morgan Fischer
Image: Murdered man’s family slams ‘shocking’ police communication failures

Arizona Watchdog Project

Murdered man’s family slams ‘shocking’ police communication failures

By Stephen Lemons
Image: Paychecks go further in one Phoenix suburb than any U.S. city

Economy

Paychecks go further in one Phoenix suburb than any U.S. city

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: QAnon Shaman says he’s rightful president, sues Trump for $40 trillion

Courts

QAnon Shaman says he’s rightful president, sues Trump for $40 trillion

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Phoenix data center water use could jump 900% in 6 years, study says

Science

Phoenix data center water use could jump 900% in 6 years, study says

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Pornhub has cut off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

Sex & Love

Pornhub has cut off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: What’s up with the weird ‘Dimopoulos Law’ billboards in Phoenix?

Valley Life

What’s up with the weird ‘Dimopoulos Law’ billboards in Phoenix?

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation