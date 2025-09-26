What the hail? Watch video of the Valley’s surprising ice storm

In layman's terms: It's a hail storm. IN SEPTEMBER. Yesterday, we should note, the high temperature was 107 degrees.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Gabriel Lojero, a late-September hailstorm may not be common in Phoenix, but it's also "not unheard of." When slipping from one season into another, such weather events can occur. But, it should be noted, this ain't a monsoon storm.
"It’s not a typical monsoonal thunderstorm day," Lojero said.
According to Lojero, NWS radar has picked up hail in Peoria and Sun City as big as an inch in diameter. Anecdotally, Phoenix residents — including a few staff members at Phoenix New Times — posted videos and photos of hail that big and perhaps larger.
If the hailstorm bypassed you, here's what you missed.
September hail storm is a new one pic.twitter.com/M7M2sKah0E— Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) September 26, 2025
September 26, 2025
Hail in Central Phoenix #azwx— Amy Donohue (@thefabulousone.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 11:07 AM
Been a minute since it’s hailed at my house in Phoenix…. Like half hailing… #azwx— Emma (@emmabella212.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 11:05 AM
Holy hell it’s dropping dime sized hail in central Phoenix! #azwx— Christopher Boan (@cgboan.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 11:02 AM
