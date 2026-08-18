Readers react: Banner Health doctors move to unionize in the Valley

Across the Valley, Banner Health physicians are circling either “yes” or “no” on the mail ballots they received from the National Labor Relations Board. If a majority votes in favor of unionization, those workers will be able to collectively bargain for a company contract that meets their demands.

Last week Phoenix New Times reported on Dr. Syerra Lea and Banner physicians’ efforts to unionize in the Valley. Banner management walked Dr. Lea out of Gilbert Health Clinic, where she’d worked for 12 years, after giving her 90-day notice and filing a labor complaint. Months earlier, Banner management gave Dr. Lea a stern warning for pointing out a scheduling error.

The doctors say they’re organizing to secure better pay and to remedy a host of issues with their hospitals. They say administrators have placed profit above patient care and inundated doctors with administrative duties that force them to work long hours away from their patients.

When New Times posted a video of Dr. Lea sharing her story on Instagram, hundreds of people left supportive comments, along with a few commenters attempting to play devil’s advocate. Other readers also shared their opinions on Facebook. More than 600 readers chimed in.

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If Banner Health physicians succeed, they will have formed Arizona’s only physicians’ union — and at the state’s largest private employer, no less. Working with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, employees nationwide have formed more than 30 bargaining units across more than 100 healthcare settings.

Across the Valley, nearly 270 Banner physicians and other practitioners are eligible to join and vote in the formation of the union: nurse practitioners, physician assistants, family medicine physicians, internal medicine physicians and pediatricians. They are employed at more than 30 physicians’ clinics across the Valley, including in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Queen Creek, Maricopa, Sun City, Buckeye and Peoria.

Those doctors have until Aug. 26 to vote and mail back their ballots, which officials will count on Sept. 2. Here’s what New Times’ readers had to say:

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On Instagram, Ashley agreed that profits hurt care, writing that: “I have worked with the BEST doctors and staff at Banner but C-suite and profits override the care everyone wants to give!!! I hope Banner doctors AND NURSES unionize!”

Kathryn agreed. She wrote: “HR has gotten too involved at Banner. The care of patients has gone on the back burner and I agree that they are too in the weeds with peripheral issues. Get back on track, Banner!!!”

Kim also has seen the culture at Banner change. She added: “These problems didn’t exist when Banner was Samaritan Health Systems. Banner leadership has made things too corporate and cold, unlike the warm, inviting atmosphere that was once Samaritan.”

Yesenia, a travel nurse, said Arizona’s healthcare culture has affected her job. She wrote: “This why many of us nurses leave Arizona to work as travel nurses elsewhere. No union is perfect but my best contract-turned-job was with Kaiser Permanente Northwest: competitive pay, amazing benefits, an unmatched pension (not even by Mayo Clinic) as well as guaranteed hours! Healthcare practices and costs have been out of hand for too long. We need unions in Arizona!”

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Damon, a former Banner employee, criticized the company’s profit-first priorities on Instagram: “Banner does not serve the good of the community. Rather, it focuses on maximizing profit over patient safety and care — all the while using their employees as pawns to drive the organization forward.”

Another former Banner employee, Jacqueline, agreed: “After 15 years, I left Banner also because we have no voice. Grateful for the years but they need a wake-up call. Look at the turnover rate. The place profits over patients and the providers are at their breaking point.”

On Instagram, Banner patient Karli said she’s seen doctor turnover firsthand. “I’ve been with Banner for five years. Each of my primary care doctors/pediatricians/OB-GYNs/specialists have left (seven doctors in five years!) and I had to switch to another system to get some continuity of care. Reality sad.”

Dr. Lea’s former patients at Banner also chimed in. Keshia wrote: “Dr. Lea is a phenomenal physician and personable doctor. She took awesome care of me during her time at Banner Gilbert clinic. I was so, so sad to see her leave. Dr. Lea is the type of doctor we as patients need in the medical world.”

Jamie, another patient of Dr. Lea, thanked her former physician for speaking up: “Wow. So proud of you, Dr. Lea, for speaking up! As your former patient and fellow clinician I agree that something has to be done. Banner treats their employees terribly!”