Seven November Food and Drink Events Going Down in Greater Phoenix

Don't give up on 2020 yet, folks. November is packed with food events not to be missed, like watch parties for The Bachelorette (why not?), cooking classes (virtual and in-person), a slider throwdown, and many more.

Let's break it down.

Italian Al Fresco Wine Dinner Thursday, November 5

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A



Central Wine and The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's are teaming up for a four-course meal and Italian wine pairing. Arrive between 6:30 and 7 p.m. to be greeted with a glass of sparkling wine and an appetizer to start things off. Seating will be outdoors with tables 6 feet apart, and masks are required when not eating or drinking. Tickets are $75.

Tuesday nights at Kelly's at SouthBridge are where you can watch The Bachelorette. Kelly's at SouthBridge

Bubbles + Bruschetta Thursday, November 5, and Tuesdays, November 10, 17, and 24

Kelly's at SouthBridge

7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale

The Bachelorette is back on television, and there's already drama stirring (apparently). If this is your thing, this Scottsdale eatery is hosting watch parties all month long. Kelly's at SouthBridge has a $20 deal on bottles of wine and sparkling wine when you purchase a bruschetta board. The show will be screened in the restaurant's lounge areas from 7 to 9 p.m.

Twisted Sugar Grand Opening Friday, November 6

Twisted Sugar

1440 South Higley Road, Gilbert



Twisted Sugar is a new dessert and bakery shop in the Agritopia community of Gilbert, and it's celebrating its grand opening all day long with giveaways and free samples. There are more than 20 decadent cookie flavors to choose from and 100 specialty soda options. Just don't forget to try the shop's signature ice cream smoothies called Twisters.

EXPAND One.n.ten is offering free meal kits that feed two to three people. Lucrezia Carnelos/Unsplash

Lett’uce Eat! Meal Kits Fridays, November 6, 13, 20, and 27

One•n•ten

1101 North Central Avenue

One•n•ten is an organization that helps LGBTQ+ youth between 11 and 24 years old find housing, employment, a supportive community, and other resources. The non-profit has partnered with Fry's, Sprouts, and Sun Produce Co-op to give out a meal kit to youth and their families. Each Lett'uce Eat meal kit will provide enough nutritious food and pantry items to feed two to three people, and contains a recipe card with a suggested meal idea. Pick up is every Friday this month between noon and 3 p.m.

Smoked Out Saturdays Saturdays, November 7 to 28

12 West Brewing – Downtown Mesa

12 West Main Street, Mesa

The Mesa location of 12 West Brewing is back to hosting its Smoked Out Saturdays. From 1 to 4 p.m., the team is bringing the heat to its front patio and for all of downtown Mesa to see ... and smell. There will be a half rack of baby back pork ribs, a variety of sides, and fresh watermelon slices for $20. The barbecue event goes on until they run out.

Sample different types of sliders at the annual Slider Throwdown. David Blakeman

Slider Throwdown 2020 Sunday, November 8

High Street Entertainment District

5415 East High Street

This annual burger battle takes over High Street to benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. From noon to 3 p.m., attendees can sample a variety of sliders, from chicken to beef, veggie, and more. Participating vendors include Food Diva, 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, Buzznbeez Food Truck, Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Randizzle's Food Truck, Tzikii Food Truck, and It's Seoul Good. Admission is $35, which gets you samples of all the sliders, plus three tickets for non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be a silent auction, live music, and COVID-19 protocols in place.

Cooking Class with Chef Marcellino Saturday, November 14

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Chef Marcellino's cooking classes are back this fall at Marcellino Ristorante, and November's centers on pasta e fagioli — a robust pasta and bean soup. You'll have a lunch of the soup, a fresh green salad, and a handmade biscotti while learning a few of the chef's cooking secrets. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. with reservations required. Set yourself up by calling 480-990-9500.

Executive chef Russell LaCasce of ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is teaming up with hotel general manager Ronen Aviram for a virtual monthly cooking class. Hotel Valley Ho

Virtual Cooking Class with Chef LaCasce Friday, November 20

Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street



Executive chef Russell LaCasce of ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is teaming up with hotel general manager Ronen Aviram to share some of his favorite recipes, cocktail pairings, and chef-approved leftovers. It's called The R + R Show, and November's virtual cooking class will focus on Petaluma chicken. The class will be posted at noon and will remain viewable once posted.