9 Best Food Things to Do This Weekend in Greater Phoenix

Nirvana Food and Wine Festival alone could take up the rest of your week.

Texts and email chains must be flying — there's so much to do this weekend. Are we going to the food festival or the food festival after-party? The all-day beer festival or the global market? And when is that food truck thing again?

Never fear, we're here to help plan out the rest of your week. Time to relax and read on, because these are the nine best food events to attend this weekend in Phoenixland.

Nirvana Food & Wine Festival

April 24 to 28

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa



This multiday culinary and beverage festival features an assortment of events held throughout the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Special events for the third annual Nirvana Food & Wine Festival include Bourbon Street Blues, Flutes & Coops, the Master of Taste dinner series, Rosé Parté, and the Tequila & Tortillas farewell brunch. There’s even the first-ever Nirvana After Party at Fat Ox. Times and ticket prices vary.

Don't forget to bring up Club Rio 50 times. Social Hall

Dial Up the '90s Summer Kickoff Party

April 26

Social Hall



In many ways, Tempe is stuck in the ‘90s. And in many ways, that's the best part about the east Valley city. Social Hall, set in the former Minder Binders spot, thinks so, too. That's why it's hosting the Dial Up the '90s Summer Kickoff Party starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26. There will be summer-inspired food and drinks, and plenty of opportunities to talk about the Tempe sound and bitch about which awesome music venues have shuttered since “your” day.

Five-Course Game of Thrones Dinner

April 26

Match Restaurant & Lounge



A GOT-inspired dinner menu will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a special evening that will involve mead wines. Match chefs and wine specialists will walk guests through each course during the five-course Game of Thrones dinner, and dishes are titled fun stuff like Weirwood Tree, Cersei’s Green Apple and Pine Nut Salad, Red Wedding Beef & Barley Stew, The Hound & The Mountain Feast, and Sansa’s Lemon Cakes. Cost is $65 per person.

EXPAND Chef and Fat Ox co-owner Matt Carter is hosting your next after-party. Courtesy of Fat Ox

Nirvana Food & Wine After Party

April 26

Fat Ox



As if there isn’t enough happening during the Nirvana Food & Wine event, Fat Ox is hosting an after-party that is sure to live up to the day’s many events. Chef and Fat Ox co-owner Matt Carter and Jillian Vose of the Dead Rabbit bar in New York City will be partnering for a night of craft cocktails and something called interactive chef tables. Plus, many a big-name Phoenix bartender will be in attendance. Tickets are $125 per person.

EXPAND Over 60 vendors are expected to be at the 2019 World Bazaar. Courtesy of Local First Arizona

World Bazaar Phoenix Community Market

April 27

19th Avenue and Camelback Road Park & Ride



Stop by the Christown Spectrum Target for some reusable bags (or bring the 14 you already have), because you’re going to load up at the 2019 World Bazaar, presented by Local First Arizona, Fuerza Local, and the International Rescue Committee. The event will offer food and beverages like Ethiopian coffee, Iraqi bread, sweets from the Middle East, and plenty of fresh produce. Vendors from around the world will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND This Amber Alt Style Ale is richly malty and long on the palate. Amanda Mason

ameriCAN Canned Craft Beer Fest

April 27

Margaret T. Hance Park



For the ninth year, the ameriCAN Canned Craft Beer Fest returns to Margaret T. Hance Park for beer, beer games, food, music, educational demonstrations, and more. There will be canned craft beer everywhere from 2 to 6 p.m. during the beer fest, which will be followed by a punk rock show from 6 to 9 p.m. — during which you can still drink beer. Tickets are $35 presale, and $45 on Saturday, April 27.

Arizona Craft Spirits & Cocktail Festival

April 27

Dr. AJ Chandler Park



Downtown Chandler will host the 2019 Chandler Craft Spirits Festival as a way for attendees to sample lots of cocktails, beer, and wine. Those at Dr. AJ Chandler Park can check out cocktail educational seminars, live music, games, and more. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. General admission drinking tickets start at $26.

EXPAND Just relaxing. Thinking about food. Get Local Arizona Events

FoodStock

April 27

Peoria Sports Complex



The festival commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock didn’t really excite music fans, but the third annual FoodStock 2019 has something for everyone’s taste buds. Billed as Arizona’s favorite food truck festival, FoodStock will play host to more than 50 vendors offering everything from açai bowls to seafood and mixed drinks. This family-friendly event will feature face-painting and a bouncy house for your little foodies. Get your grub on from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Peoria Sports Complex. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.

A Taste of New Orleans Crawfish Festival

April 28

Mesa Arts Center



“All that jazz” is more than a catchy phrase at Mesa Arts Center, where they’ve been doing strong jazz programming, from live music to jazz-inspired art exhibits to food, for many years. Next up is International Jazz Day: A Taste of New Orleans Crawfish Festival, a free outdoor celebration of jazz happening at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.