Cognac heist: Plot thickens on recent restaurant theft of $4k bottle

Three Thirty Three was the scene of the dramatic cognac heist.

On May 4, the owners of the high-end Asian eatery Three Thirty Three reported a heist at their Tempe Watermark restaurant. A couple visited the restaurant for dinner. As a bearded, cowboy hat-wearing man sipped his drink and kept watch, a woman slipped a glass bottle from a nearby bar cart into a large purse.

The bottle, it turned out, was a Louis XIII Cognac that retails for almost $4,000.

The restaurant reported the theft to Tempe police, and then shared a security footage video on social media, asking for anyone who recognized the couple to reach out. They also shared a photo that their security cameras captured of a black Ford Expedition, with its license plate visible, leaving the area.

Commenters were quick to jump in, asking why the restaurant would leave out such an expensive bottle of booze – apparently, it was part of a table-side beverage service. Others offered their condolences to the restaurant owners. Many hoped the culprits would be found.

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Then, on May 12, Tempe police reported that two people turned themselves in, Channel Miller (34) and her husband Matthew Steve (32). And they apparently weren’t random opportunists.

“Investigators believe the couple may be associated with the Romanian Travelers criminal group, which is known to target businesses in theft and fraud-related crimes across the country.” Tempe police reported.

The duo were charged with felony theft, a class 4 felony.

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Thief fesses up

The suspects turned themselves in after they personally identified themselves to police.

“Matthew Steve called the restaurant after seeing himself on the news and advised them he had nothing to do with the theft,” court documents say. Restaurant staff were then able to provide the phone number from his caller I.D. to the police.

Police determined the phone number was registered to Channel Miller. The restaurant also told police the couple made their dinner reservation using a different number, under his real name, Mathew Steve.

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Ater he denied having anything to do with the theft, police contacted Steve and “he mentioned he would attempt to return the bottle,” court documents say. He then said he was out of state before abruptly hanging up the phone.

Not so fast

Just as the restaurant and community believed the case of the missing cognac to be solved, Tempe Police released another statement on May 13.

Despite Miller turning herself in, detectives determined that she is not the woman in the video.

“New evidence led detectives to determine she was not involved,” the police said. Her husband is, however, still on the hook.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department.