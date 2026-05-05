A couple swiped a $4k bottle of cognac. Tempe restaurant seeks help to find them

Three Thirty Three is located on the Tempe Waterfront. It was the scene of the alleged crime on Monday night.

Dining at Tempe Watermark restaurant Three Thirty Three is an extravagant experience. Customers can splurge on a $269 steak, then add a $46 lobster tail and finish their plate with a $38 side of crab fried rice. But instead of dropping dollars on dinner, one recent couple decided they wanted to gain something from the restaurant.

The owners posted a video to social media on Tuesday showing security footage from Monday night’s dinner service. In the video, a couple can be seen hovering around a table near a bar cart. A bearded man in a cowboy hat sips his drink, while a woman in a strappy dress grabs a bottle from the bar cart and slips it into her purse.

The bottle, according to the restaurant, was Louis XIII ultra-premium cognac. Made by Remy Martin and sourced from France, the bottle retails for over $4,000.

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The restaurant’s social media account also shared a picture of the couple’s car, a black Ford Expedition with license plate 34A8H5, leaving the restaurant.

“Please share and help us find these criminals! Please message if you recognize these people,” the post reads. “Or call Tempe police and reference report #26-46245.”

Fans and customers were quick to share their condolences in the comments, but many also questioned why such an expensive bottle of booze was sitting out on the bar cart.

“It’s horrible this has happened. The obvious question is why did the restaurant servers or managers leave a bottle of Louis out in the open?” one commenter asked. “Many other restaurants keep their Louis bottles locked up, or far and high behind a bartender to watch over.”

“Why was it left out?” another commenter pondered. “That’s like leaving the keys in the Ferrari.”

The restaurant responded, explaining that the bottle was sitting in the beverage cart as part of a “table-side serving experience.”