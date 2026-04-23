Early morning fire shuts down beloved Valley bagel shop

Bagelfeld's is known Valley-wide for its New York-style bagels.

We’re aiming to raise $10,000 by April 26. Your support ensures New Times can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

The beloved and acclaimed East Coast-style bagel shop Bagelfeld’s has closed temporarily following a fire on Thursday morning.

“Everyone is OK but we will be closed in Phoenix until further notice. Our Tempe store is still open,” a post on the bagel shop’s Instagram page said in part. Those who placed online orders at the Phoenix store in April will be refunded, Bagelfeld’s shared on social media.

Firefighters responded to a call around 5:30 a.m., per Phoenix Fire Capt. Mike Johnson. The crews on the scene followed the smoke, discovering a fire on the roof. It was “quickly extinguished,” Johnson said in a statement, “preventing extension to the rest of the building.” No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

Bagelfeld’s launched amid the pandemic, quickly becoming a farmers market favorite. Over the last few years, Brooklyn-born chef and owner Charles Blonkenfeld has grown the bagel business to two brick-and-mortar stores. Both outposts regularly sell out of popular bakes, while also stocking a substantial list of local coffee shops and restaurants.

In its tenure, Bagelfeld’s has garnered local and national attention for its crusty, chewy rounds generously covered in sesame seeds or everything seasoning. Most recently, Tasting Table named it the best bagel shop in Arizona (and Phoenix New Times agreed). The shop also features specialty flavored bagels bursting with blueberry, jalapeno cheddar cheese or fennel and raisins.

Fans shared their dismay at the fire but relief that no one was injured.

“Horrible news! Let’s rally around this cherished local gem!” Matt Winquist commented on Instagram.

Related 2 new restaurants join incoming dining options at PV in North Phoenix

advertisement advertisement

It’s unclear when the Phoenix shop may reopen. New Times has reached out to Blonkefeld for comment.

Fans can still find Bagelfeld’s in Tempe. The bagel shop’s second location opened in January at the northwest corner of Rural and Baseline roads. The Tempe shop will now be open seven days a week, Bagelfeld’s announced Thursday afternoon. The shop’s hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. or sellout. Spots that stock Bagelfeld’s bakes include Window Coffee Bar, Provision and Air Guitar, among others.

In addition to sharing the extended hours in Tempe, the Bagelfeld’s post shared gratitude to its customers and fans.

Related The 10 best brunch restaurants in Phoenix

advertisement

“We’ll see you in Tempe and wish it were under better circumstances,” the post said. “Thank you again for your love and ongoing understanding.”

Bagelfeld’s

Temporarily closed:

2940 E. Thomas Road



Open:

5154 S. Rural Road, Tempe