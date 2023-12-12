With ‘mixed emotions,’ chef Gio Osso closes Piccolo Virtù

The Scottsdale Italian restaurant served its last guests on Saturday, according to a post from the restaurant's Instagram page. When reached by phone on Tuesday, Osso explained that an offer from a restaurant group to take over the space and equipment was one that he had to consider, and he ultimately decided to sell.
“I have really mixed emotions on it," Osso says.
The concept of Piccolo Virtù stays with Osso, whose other restaurants include Pizzeria Virtù and the original Virtù Honest Craft. He's hopeful that Piccolo Virtù, which offered the fine-dining options of Virtù Honest Craft in a more casual, à la carte setting, will return in the future.
"Hopefully someday it will make a comeback," Osso says. “I think it was a really good concept."
Osso says he intends to offer staff from Piccolo Virtù opportunities at his sister restaurants, and says the closure allows him to focus on those spots.
“It gives me more time to concentrate on Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù, which (are) going strong," he says.
Piccolo Virtù opened in Scottsdale, near its sister restaurants in Old Town, in December 2022. It was Phoenix New Times' Best New Restaurant in its latest Best of Phoenix awards for outstanding dishes including its burrata, pastas, pizzas and showstopping entrees, like whole sucking pig.
