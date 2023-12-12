 After a year in Old Town Scottsdale, Piccolo Virtù has closed | Phoenix New Times
With ‘mixed emotions,’ chef Gio Osso closes Piccolo Virtù

The sister restaurant to Pizzeria Virtù and Virtù Honest Craft has closed in Scottsdale.
December 12, 2023
Scottsdale restaurant Piccolo Virtù has closed.
Scottsdale restaurant Piccolo Virtù has closed. Geri Koeppel
Piccolo Virtù, the third and most recent restaurant from chef and owner Gio Osso, has closed.

The Scottsdale Italian restaurant served its last guests on Saturday, according to a post from the restaurant's Instagram page. When reached by phone on Tuesday, Osso explained that an offer from a restaurant group to take over the space and equipment was one that he had to consider, and he ultimately decided to sell.

“I have really mixed emotions on it," Osso says.

The concept of Piccolo Virtù stays with Osso, whose other restaurants include Pizzeria Virtù and the original Virtù Honest Craft. He's hopeful that Piccolo Virtù, which offered the fine-dining options of Virtù Honest Craft in a more casual, à la carte setting, will return in the future.

"Hopefully someday it will make a comeback," Osso says. “I think it was a really good concept."

Piccolo Virtù opened in Scottsdale, near its sister restaurants in Old Town, in December 2022. It was Phoenix New Times' Best New Restaurant in its latest Best of Phoenix awards for outstanding dishes including its burrata, pastas, pizzas and showstopping entrees, like whole sucking pig.
click to enlarge Piccolo Virtu Scottsdale
Piccolo Virtù garnered rave reviews for its showstopping entrees and a notable side dish, potato au gratin.
Tirion Boan
"Piccolo Virtù delivers Italian dishes with impeccable ingredients and gorgeous but unfussy presentations," the award entry read.

Osso says he intends to offer staff from Piccolo Virtù opportunities at his sister restaurants, and says the closure allows him to focus on those spots.

“It gives me more time to concentrate on Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù, which (are) going strong," he says.
