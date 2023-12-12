With ‘mixed emotions,’ chef Gio Osso closes Piccolo Virtù

click to enlarge Piccolo Virtù garnered rave reviews for its showstopping entrees and a notable side dish, potato au gratin. Tirion Boan



“It gives me more time to concentrate on Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù, which (are) going strong," he says.

"Piccolo Virtù delivers Italian dishes with impeccable ingredients and gorgeous but unfussy presentations," the award entry read.Osso says he intends to offer staff from Piccolo Virtù opportunities at his sister restaurants, and says the closure allows him to focus on those spots.