Best New Restaurant

Chef/owner Gio Osso designed his third Scottsdale restaurant to fit comfortably between his original concept — the slightly more formal prix-fixe Virtù Honest Craft — and his casual yet stunning Pizzeria Virtù, a place to share burrata and Neapolitan pizza. Like both of those, Piccolo Virtù delivers Italian dishes with impeccable ingredients and gorgeous but unfussy presentations. But unlike either, it's fine dining and also a la carte, so guests can share a few plates and a bottle of wine from the impressive Italian-heavy list or settle in for a multicourse meal starting with snazzy cocktails and ending with a whole suckling pig or monster Bistecca alla fiorentina. The menu offers thoughtfully created dishes with some classic components like pasta, pancetta, pecorino cheese and prosciutto, but they don't hew strictly to the Italian playbook, which makes it more exciting. Branzino crudo might loll in a warm sesame oil broth. Black-noodle carbonara is topped with briny uni. Service excels as well: The employees are knowledgeable when you need it but unobtrusive when you want time to savor and enjoy.