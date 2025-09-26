 Arizona is one of the most pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. | Phoenix New Times
Arizona is one of the most pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the nation

Despite our general lack of fall, Arizonans can't get enough of this seasonal flavor.
September 26, 2025
Arizona is No. 2 in the nation for pumpkin spice obsession.
Arizona is No. 2 in the nation for pumpkin spice obsession.
Fall? We don't really have it in Phoenix. The leaves don't change much, and there's certainly no need for a cozy flannel. This season just signals some long-awaited relief from the summer heat. But it doesn't even get that cold.

Yet Arizona recently ranked the No. 2 most pumpkin spice-obsessed state in the country. Maybe our lack of fall is precisely why. We can't get a feel of the season, so we opt for a taste of fall instead.

A recent study conducted by IceMakerKing analyzed Google search data to determine every state's interest level in pumpkin spice lattes. The study ranked states in comparison to the national average from Very Low Interest (-40%) to Very High PSL Obsession (+40%).

Only four states ranked in the highest level, with Arizona coming in second place. The only state more pumpkin spice-obsessed that us? Nevada.

"Even in the desert heat, Arizonans are quick to show their devotion to fall flavors, with searches for "iced pumpkin spice latte" highlighting the local twist on the seasonal favorite," the list explains. "The Grand Canyon State's strong search interest shows that Arizonans make pumpkin spice a clear fall priority year after year."

The study ranked every state on its level of obsession with pumpkin spice.
The difficulty for local businesses in Phoenix is finding the right time to start pumpkin season. Since there's no chill in the air to indicate fall's arrival, Valley coffee shops and breweries try to judge customer demand and readiness.

This year, Starbucks declared Pumpkin Spice Season on Aug. 26. After that, Phoenix still had many 100-degree days to endure, swaying us towards the coffee chain's iced seasonal sips, such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Not every state is as enamored with pumpkin spice as Arizona. The study also ranked the states least interested in pumpkin spice, which throws off our warm-weather theory a little. At the very bottom of the list, where pumpkin spice is all but forgotten, are Mississippi and Louisiana.

"With such low activity, Mississippi stands out as the state least devoted to the craze that grips much of the nation each fall," the list explains.

So, love for pumpkin is strong in the Southwest, but not in the South. What do you think? Why does Arizona love pumpkin spice so much? Let us know at [email protected] or in the comments.
