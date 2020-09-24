Five Phoenix-Based Podcasts About Food, Drink, and Gardening

There are few things better than listening to a podcast as you putter around the house, cooking, gardening, probably drinking. All the better if the podcast is about one of those three very topics. And especially all the better if the podcast is made by Arizonans. Here are five shows you might want to check out if you're into such things.

Spilling the Truth Wine Podcast

Damien Kanser and Jonathan Coppins — the same dudes behind the new Rift Wine + Tap bottle shop and wine bar in south Scottsdale — host Spilling the Truth Wine Podcast. It features longform conversations focusing on wine culture with the goal of making it more accessible to listeners. Guests often come from the beverage industry: winemakers, brewers, importers, brand ambassadors, and chefs. A new studio is currently under construction at Rift, where shoppers and sippers will soon be able to watch the show being recorded behind the glass.

EXPAND A Taste of AZ — the Arizona Food & Beverage Show. A Taste of AZ

A Taste of AZ Podcast

If you’re a big fan of the big names in Phoenix’s craft dining scene — think Tamara Stanger of Cotton & Copper, Nick LaRosa of Nook Kitchen, and Adam Allison of Handlebar Diner — hit subscribe on A Taste of AZ Podcast. The show, started this year, also speaks with those in the drink industry, like the dudes behind Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. and Mezcal Carreno, as well as Arizona farmers and those in food-focused non-profits. A Taste of AZ is hosted by the same team behind Tap That AZ (more on them below), and there’s a related YouTube channel.

EXPAND Our gracious Hoests: Evie Carpenter and Katie Bravo. Blake Bonillas

Trader Hoes

A snappy, taste-testing, product-reviewing podcast dedicated to a laid-back boutique grocery chain? It’s Trader Hoes. Hosts Katie Bravo and Evie Carpenter (both are former contributors to Phoenix New Times) started the pod in 2019. They are, not surprisingly, Trader Joe’s superfans. Recent episodes cover pumpkin spiced carbs, adventurous charcuterie boards, and pasta, honey. Pasta. Naturally, a bottle of Two Buck Chuck is often in the mix, lubricating the conversation between these two gracious Hoests.

EXPAND Eric Walters, founder and host Tap That AZ — the Arizona Craft Beer Show. A Taste of AZ

Tap That AZ Podcast

The same team behind A Taste of AZ Podcast also creates Tap That AZ Podcast — which has been the Arizona craft beer show since 2017. Hosted by Eric Walters, Tap That AZ has recently covered the Black is Beautiful beer project and interviewed Arizona brewers from 1912 Brewing Company, Greenwood Brewing, and Bone Haus Brewery. And if your headphones are starting to give you an earache, there’s some accompanying literature, The Arizona Beer Book.

EXPAND Greg Peterson interviews local, national, and international guests about gardening, food, the environment, and more. The Urban Farm Podcast

The Urban Farm Podcast

Farmer Greg Peterson is the creator and host of The Urban Farm Podcast. During the show, Peterson chats with local, national, and international guests about pollinator victory gardens, healthy urban soil, seeds bees, and more. Peterson and the small production team records from the studio in his office at The Urban Farm in central Phoenix. The show began in November of 2015 and will release its 560th episode in October. It also has nearly 2.5 million downloads with listeners in more than 115 countries.