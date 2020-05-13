 
4
The braised lamb belly at Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen — a participant in Arizona Restaurant Weeks: Dine in or Take Out.EXPAND
Jackie Mercandetti

Arizona Restaurant Association Offers Arizona Restaurant Weeks: Dine in or Take Out

Lauren Cusimano | May 13, 2020 | 6:00am
Arizona Takeout Weeks, an effort launched by the Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA), has been going on since late March — creating a multi-week lifeline for statewide eateries. Then there was the Arizona Restaurant Strong relief fund, also set up by the ARA, which has so far raised more than $312,000 and awarded 570 grants. Now, a third effort has entered the fold. Cue Arizona Restaurant Weeks: Dine in or Take Out.

In the before times, the spring 2020 dates for the 13th annual Arizona Restaurant Week were all set for May 15 to 24 — which is not happening. Instead, as restaurant owners have the choice to reopen their dining rooms or not, the ARA is announcing this new restaurant event. Arizona Restaurant Weeks: Dine in or Take Out, otherwise known as the postponed spring restaurant week, will take place from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 28.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course, prix-fixe menus for $33 or $44 per person — just like with the previous weeklong events. Wine pairings are offered at some establishments for an additional cost.

The ARA is still accepting applications and is expecting up to 200 Arizona restaurants to participate. Currently enlisted restaurants include The House Brasserie, Tuck Shop Kitchen and Bar, Litchfield’s, Arrowhead Grill, El Chorro, Elements, Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, and more.

In addition, 2020's dates for the fall Arizona Restaurant Week have been solidified since February for September 18 through 27. Those dates will not change, but it will be a second wave of Arizona Restaurant Weeks: Dine in or Take Out (and is still being referred to as the fall 2020 Arizona Restaurant Week).

"As Arizona Restaurant Weeks returns in a modified format to include dine-in, take out, and liquor to-go options, we are hopeful that our wonderful community of food enthusiasts will continue to show their support in any way they feel comfortable,” says ARA president and CEO Steve Chucri in a press release.

For more information, or to view menus and participating restaurants, see the ARA website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

