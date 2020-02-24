Arizona Restaurant Week's Spring 2020 Dates and Restaurants

Urban Margarita will be offering some dining deals for Arizona Restaurant Week — spring 2020 edition.

The Arizona Restaurant Association has announced its spring dates for the 13th annual, 10-day Arizona Restaurant Week. Running from Friday, May 15, to Sunday, May 24, ARW will showcase local chefs and their culinary achievements through special menus and dining experiences at participating restaurants.

Each participating eatery is featuring a three-course, prix-fixe menu ranging from $33 to $44 per person.

Some restaurants are participating in ARW for the first time in 2020. We're talking The Dressing Room and The House Brasserie, plus Meritage Urban Tavern, Sel, Stonegrill, Tuck Shop Kitchen and Bar, and Josephine.

The Dressing Room will be participating in spring ARW for the first time in 2020. Lauren Cusimano

Returning restaurants so far include Alexi’s Grill, Christo’s Ristorante, Arrowhead Grill, Chelsea’s Kitchen, Litchfield’s, Pasta Brioni, Timo Wine Bar, Urban Margarita, Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, ZuZu Restaurant, Los Sombreros, Buck &Rider, add more.

“We are so proud that Arizona Restaurant Week continues to be such as a popular and well-attended event that our locals and out-of-town visitors look forward to each spring and fall,” Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri says in a press release. “It is our privilege to have a hand in bringing Arizona’s culinary excellence to the forefront for 10 delicious days and to give our local restaurants a platform to present some unique and creative dishes that aren’t always offered on their daily menus. We feel this gives chefs a chance to really showcase their creativity in new ways.”

The Arizona Restaurant Association — also celebrating its 81st anniversary — has also announced its autumn dates. The 2020 Fall Restaurant Week will be Friday, September 18, through Sunday, September 27.

For more information, see the Arizona Restaurant Week website.