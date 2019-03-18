Peep Arizona Restaurant Week Spring Dates and Restaurants

The Arizona Restaurant Association has announced its spring dates for the 10-day Arizona Restaurant Week. Running from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 26, ARW will showcase local chefs and their culinary achievements through special menus and dining experiences at participating restaurants.

Each participating eatery is featuring a three-course, prix-fixe menu ranging from $33 to $44 per person.

Special menus are in line for ARW. Courtesy of Dorian