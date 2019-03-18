 


Spring dates below for Arizona Restaurant Week this spring.
Spring dates below for Arizona Restaurant Week this spring.
Courtesy of Hearth '61

Peep Arizona Restaurant Week Spring Dates and Restaurants

Lauren Cusimano | March 18, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

The Arizona Restaurant Association has announced its spring dates for the 10-day Arizona Restaurant Week. Running from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 26, ARW will showcase local chefs and their culinary achievements through special menus and dining experiences at participating restaurants.

Each participating eatery is featuring a three-course, prix-fixe menu ranging from $33 to $44 per person.

Participating restaurants so far include Dorian, Prado, Buck &Rider, Hearth ‘61, Elements, Mother Bunch Brewing Co., Four Peaks Brewing Company, and more. Additional Valley restaurants are welcome to apply and participate in ARW as well.

“Arizona Restaurant Week has become one of the most popular dining events in the state,” Steve Chucri, Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO, says in a statement. “We are proud to have a hand in sharing our state’s culinary chops with residents and visitors alike, and give our local restaurants a platform to showcase their amazing talents through a fun and creative outlet.”

The Arizona Restaurant Association — also celebrating its 80th anniversary — has also announced its autumn dates. The 2019 Fall Restaurant Week will be Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 29.

For more information, see the Arizona Restaurant Week website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

