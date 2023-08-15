 Best Bite: Helluva Brewing Co. serves a must-try chicken dip in Chandler | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Best Bites: This spicy and smoky dip takes beer and wings to a new level

Helluva Brewing Co. uses a smoker for many of its meats, but one menu item stands out.
August 15, 2023
Helluva Brewing Co.'s Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip pairs well with any of its house brews, from a hazy IPA to an amber ale or stout.
Helluva Brewing Co.'s Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip pairs well with any of its house brews, from a hazy IPA to an amber ale or stout. Helluva Brewing Co.
Share this:
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!

Many Valley breweries have a strong game when it comes to food as well as beer, and Chandler's Helluva Brewing Co. is a prime example.

The brewery is situated near Ray Road and McClintock Drive between a Chase Bank and a CVS. Locals flock to the unassuming corner spot for its extensive menu of house-smoked meats that marry well with its impressive lineup of beers.

Inside, it’s impossible to miss the towering brewing tanks behind the bar where the golden lager, hazy IPAs and fruity wheat ales are crafted. Favorites like The Juice is Loose New England IPA and The Aurora Amber Ale are on tap year round along with a few seasonal choices and guest taps.

Helluva Brewing’s expansive interior has an industrial vibe but also feels warm and welcoming thanks to exceptional service. Smiles are never in short supply here, from the time customers are seated to when they’re thanked on the way out. When it’s not searing hot, the garage doors roll up and tables are set on a shaded patio under the building's overhang.

click to enlarge
Helluva Brewing Co.'s brewing tanks situated behind the bar proudly display where the house beers come to life.
Geri Koeppel
The menu spotlights house-smoked meats throughout, from appetizers including wings and trip-tip nachos to the pulled pork sandwich and the plate of baby back ribs. The Everything Chili boasts a tempting trio of smoked chicken, beer brats and tri-tip.

Of all the mouthwatering options here, one stands out: The Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip. Hearty chunks of boneless chicken breast are nestled in a rich, velvety blend of warm cream cheese laced with diced onions and Buffalo sauce. The top is slightly browned creating a cheesy crust.

What sets this dip apart from many Buffalo chicken dips is the immediate smack of sultry smokiness. Owner and brewer Shawn Shepard reveals that the secret is to smoke the chicken over Arizona pecan wood hot and fast so it doesn’t dry out.

“Once we pull the chicken from the smoker we shred the meat and cool it down to prevent it from cooking any further,” he says. This gives the meat a good balance of smoke and moisture, he adds.

The Buffalo sauce adds a nice tanginess and just enough spice to make the dip pop without alienating those with more tender mouths. The creaminess of the cheese also mellows out the heat. Even better, it’s served with sturdy house-made tortilla chips that hold up to this formidable, dense dip.

Non-beer fans can order a margarita or other cocktail to wash down this dish, but like all of the smoked meat offerings, it’s tailor-made to enjoy with any of Helluva Brewing’s pints.

While Buffalo chicken wings and beer are a classic combination available at almost every brewery, sports bar or pizza place, Helluva Brewing Co.'s smoked chicken dip takes the pairing to new heights.

Helluva Brewing Co.

3950 W. Ray Road, #5, Chandler
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Geri Koeppel
Geri Koeppel is a professional writer, voracious reader, devoted traveler, and an amateur cook, wine drinker, birder and tennis player. She's lived and worked in Detroit, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
Contact: Geri Koeppel

Trending

10 Tucson restaurants and cafes to try this fall

Restaurant News

10 Tucson restaurants and cafes to try this fall

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Tom's BBQ closes Mesa restaurant after 33 years

Openings & Closings

Tom's BBQ closes Mesa restaurant after 33 years

By Tirion Boan
Meet the civil engineer opening her own cupcake bakery in South Phoenix

Openings & Closings

Meet the civil engineer opening her own cupcake bakery in South Phoenix

By Geri Koeppel
Best friends welcome: 6 Valley restaurants named among most dog-friendly in U.S.

Beer

Best friends welcome: 6 Valley restaurants named among most dog-friendly in U.S.

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation