Best Bites: This spicy and smoky dip takes beer and wings to a new level

Many Valley breweries have a strong game when it comes to food as well as beer, and Chandler's Helluva Brewing Co. is a prime example.
The brewery is situated near Ray Road and McClintock Drive between a Chase Bank and a CVS. Locals flock to the unassuming corner spot for its extensive menu of house-smoked meats that marry well with its impressive lineup of beers.
Inside, it’s impossible to miss the towering brewing tanks behind the bar where the golden lager, hazy IPAs and fruity wheat ales are crafted. Favorites like The Juice is Loose New England IPA and The Aurora Amber Ale are on tap year round along with a few seasonal choices and guest taps.
Helluva Brewing’s expansive interior has an industrial vibe but also feels warm and welcoming thanks to exceptional service. Smiles are never in short supply here, from the time customers are seated to when they’re thanked on the way out. When it’s not searing hot, the garage doors roll up and tables are set on a shaded patio under the building's overhang.
Of all the mouthwatering options here, one stands out: The Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip. Hearty chunks of boneless chicken breast are nestled in a rich, velvety blend of warm cream cheese laced with diced onions and Buffalo sauce. The top is slightly browned creating a cheesy crust.
What sets this dip apart from many Buffalo chicken dips is the immediate smack of sultry smokiness. Owner and brewer Shawn Shepard reveals that the secret is to smoke the chicken over Arizona pecan wood hot and fast so it doesn’t dry out.
“Once we pull the chicken from the smoker we shred the meat and cool it down to prevent it from cooking any further,” he says. This gives the meat a good balance of smoke and moisture, he adds.
The Buffalo sauce adds a nice tanginess and just enough spice to make the dip pop without alienating those with more tender mouths. The creaminess of the cheese also mellows out the heat. Even better, it’s served with sturdy house-made tortilla chips that hold up to this formidable, dense dip.
Non-beer fans can order a margarita or other cocktail to wash down this dish, but like all of the smoked meat offerings, it’s tailor-made to enjoy with any of Helluva Brewing’s pints.
While Buffalo chicken wings and beer are a classic combination available at almost every brewery, sports bar or pizza place, Helluva Brewing Co.'s smoked chicken dip takes the pairing to new heights.