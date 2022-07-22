Best Bite: The Mango Sticky Rice Ice Cream at This Uptown Shop Beats the Heat

It's hot. You want a treat to cool you down. But you can't choose between sweet, creamy ice cream and fruity, refreshing sorbet.
When this predicament strikes, the answer is the mango sticky rice swirl at LIX Uptown.
This creamy creation swirled with bright, juicy mango sorbet provides the perfect balance of both. Plus, those avoiding lactose may be happy to hear the creamy half is actually dairy free. In fact, many of the treats at LIX avoid dairy, although you'd never know.
This winning flavor is one of a selection of homemade ice creams and while you enjoy a cone, take in the surroundings of one of the most fun frozen treat shops in town.
Board games scatter across tables, leveled up only by the Miss Pac-Man console in the corner. A grey velvet couch and splashes of neon add to the retro fun decor.
The small store on Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road hidden behind Mi Patio Mexican restaurant opened quietly in late December 2021 and celebrated its grand opening in February this year. Dolan, who often dons a white soda jerk hat, opened the ice cream shop after his homemade creations became popular with friends.
Now, you'll find him, on any given day, at the shop churning up new flavors while laughing and joking with customers. On a recent visit, he was making a new rum and raisin flavor, testing out just how much rum to add. The answer? A lot.
But when you are looking for the most satisfying blend of creamy, sweet, fruity, and refreshing, look no further than the mango sticky rice swirl. When the temperature tops 110, it's the perfect way to beat the heat.
LIX Uptown Ice Cream
611 West Osborn Road
602-908-3630
facebook.com/lixuptownicecream