Best Bite: The Mango Sticky Rice Ice Cream at This Uptown Shop Beats the Heat

click to enlarge A swirling mural matches the colors of a Twister game painted on the floor at LIX Uptown. Tirion Morris

click to enlarge LIX Uptown serves a selection of low-dairy and dairy-free ice creams. Tirion Morris

LIX Uptown Ice Cream

611 West Osborn Road

602-908-3630

facebook.com/lixuptownicecream

It's hot. You want a treat to cool you down. But you can't choose between sweet, creamy ice cream and fruity, refreshing sorbet.When this predicament strikes, the answer is the mango sticky rice swirl at LIX Uptown This creamy creation swirled with bright, juicy mango sorbet provides the perfect balance of both. Plus, those avoiding lactose may be happy to hear the creamy half is actually dairy free. In fact, many of the treats at LIX avoid dairy, although you'd never know.This winning flavor is one of a selection of homemade ice creams and while you enjoy a cone, take in the surroundings of one of the most fun frozen treat shops in town.An inflatable unicorn stands on the roof, wiggling around in the wind. Inside, colorful murals swirl around the walls, reflecting the patterns of a Twister game painted on the floor. A funhouse mirror, which stretches and squashes its onlookers, takes up one corner. Owner Rich Dolan happily explains he made it himself.Board games scatter across tables, leveled up only by the Miss Pac-Man console in the corner. A grey velvet couch and splashes of neon add to the retro fun decor.The small store on Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road hidden behind Mi Patio Mexican restaurant opened quietly in late December 2021 and celebrated its grand opening in February this year. Dolan, who often dons a white soda jerk hat, opened the ice cream shop after his homemade creations became popular with friends.Now, you'll find him, on any given day, at the shop churning up new flavors while laughing and joking with customers. On a recent visit, he was making a new rum and raisin flavor, testing out just how much rum to add. The answer? A lot.But boozy batches aside, all of the flavors at LIX are well worth a try. S'mores ice cream is topped with marshmallows that meet the heat of a blow torch. Salted rosemary butter pecan surprises with an herbaceous hit. And the menu changes constantly, so make sure to taste the newest creation.But when you are looking for the most satisfying blend of creamy, sweet, fruity, and refreshing, look no further than the mango sticky rice swirl. When the temperature tops 110, it's the perfect way to beat the heat.