Top dogs: Where to snag a glizzy in Phoenix

From a culinary perspective, July 4 is a celebration of the hot dog. Look no further than the exploits of competitive eaters Joey “Jaws” Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi and American’s grocery orders for the holiday and you’ll see that the hot dog is at the top of the heap.
But, you don’t have to settle for a glizzy cooked to a crisp on a hot grill at home for this holiday weekend or the rest of the year. Restaurants around the Valley serve everything from classic franks to cheffed-up sausages.
No matter what you’re craving, find your way to hot dog heaven at these 10 spots around metro Phoenix.
9444 N. 19th Ave.Sonoran-style hot dogs abound in Arizona. The Hermosillo-born street fare endures as a splurge-worthy meal or a very necessary late-night raft to stem the tides of an evening of partying. No matter your reason to visit one of its two locations, El Caprichoso Hot Dogs continues to be one of our favorite places for a Sonoran dog, so much so that it was the New Times’ pick for Best Sonoran Hot Dog in 2023. The menu on El Caprichoso is simple – you can order a regular or “Titanic” version of the Sonoran hot dog, which is wrapped in bacon and topped with a mountain of goodies including grilled onions, beans, tomato, guacamole, salsa, cotija, grilled pepper, ketchup and mustard, all served on a griddled-yet-fluffy bun.
9140 W. Glendale Ave., #110, GlendaleRiding the Korean hot dog craze, a number of chains have arrived in the Valley in recent years. Among them is Myungrang Hotdog, which has local franchises in Glendale and Mesa (a spot visited by TikTok food influencer Keith Lee). Myungrang’s dogs don’t appear on the typical bun and are often stuffed with other ingredients, such as cheese, dipped in a batter and fried. The menu includes familiar takes, such as the Original made with an all-beef dog. Those ready to up the ante should try twists on the classic corn dog that are made with a squid ink batter, rolled in deep-fried potato cubes or encrusted with fiery Hot Cheetos and a spicy Sriracha mayo.
Short Leash Hot Dogs and Taproom might be one of the most epic places for a cheat day. The Melrose District eatery serves rich, carb-loaded creations from morning to evening, starting with hand-rolled brioche doughnuts and breakfast corn dogs followed by an ample selection of hot dogs, craft beer, cocktails and shakes. The color-coded menu features 21 hot dogs, identified as a classic choice, adventurous or best in show. First, chose between an all beef, bratwurst, mango habanero, spicy, chicken or vegan dog. Just in time for your “The Bear” binge, try Short Leash’s Bear. It’s not a Chicago-style dog but is a wild combination of ingredients to dazzle your palate: peanut butter, smoked gouda, bacon, barbecue sauce and Cracker Jacks all wrapped up in naan.
Chicago Hamburger Co.3749 E. Indian School RoadWe see your eyebrows raised – yes, this Arcadia eatery touts hamburgers in its name, not hot dogs. But, don’t let that discourage you. Chicago Hamburger Co. has been slinging Vienna beef sausages, including a Chicago-style dog, on Indian School Road since 1975. Inside, the restaurant is a nostalgic tribute to the Windy City, particularly its sports teams. You’ll find that same dedication to the area with its ingredients. In addition to the sausages, the restaurant’s buns, sport peppers, relish, sauerkraut and pickles all hail “from the shores of Lake Michigan,” according to its website. Visit with an appetite; each dog comes with a side of fries. And with other enticing menu items such as Italian beef, fried zucchini and malts, you may be tempted to order much more.
Der Wurst Hot Dogs6522 N. 16th St.The resident glizzy gourmet inside Linger Longer Lounge has been named the Phoenix New Times’ Best Hot Dog three years in a row. That’s because Der Wurst Hot Dogs puts a spotlight on the stalwart sausage, from classic presentations with sauerkraut and mustard to over-the-top oeuvres, such as a chicken-fried version that comes with bourbon-glazed onions and pepper-bacon gravy. With a menu centered around wieners, come prepared for some tongue-in-cheek, occasionally not-safe-for-work menu names. Jokes aside, Der Wurst keeps its menu deliciously local using Schreiner’s Fine Sausages and scratch bakery-made pretzel buns.
Detroit Coney Grill6953 Hayden Road, ScottsdaleChicago isn’t the only midwestern locale with a regionally specific take on a hot dog. Inspired by the original frankfurter served on Coney Island, Greek and Macedonian immigrants took the tubular treat with them to Detroit, adding beanless chili, diced white onions and yellow mustard. The Coney Dog was born. Scottsdale’s Detroit Coney Grill celebrates the Motor City meat link with selections including the classic style, a southwestern take with cheddar and hatch chiles and a Detroit Loose Burger, a hot dog topped with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions. The restaurant also serves Detroit-style pizza, burgers and pitas stuffed with gyro meat, chicken or steak, along with classic sodas and a full bar.
El Caprichoso Hot Dogs2826 N. 35th Ave.
Myungrang Hotdog1832 W. Broadway Road, #103, Mesa
RoRo Dogs610 E. Roosevelt St., #140One of the newest spots for a sausage, RoRo Dogs opened on Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row in February. Launched by couple Donny Ades and Chris Campbell, the shop offers eight signature dogs that range from a classic chili cheese to a vegan version served on an onion bun with hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, a pickle spear and smoked paprika. There’s also Chicago and Sonoran styles as well as hot dogs inspired by tried and true flavor combinations, such as a BLT. We suggest trying the Picnic dog, which is topped with baked beans, coleslaw, yellow mustard, pickle and crumbled Lay’s Barbecue-flavored chips. Can’t decide? There’s also a build-your-own version at this fast-casual spot.
Short Leash Hot Dogs and Taproom4221 N. Seventh Ave.
