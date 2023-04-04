Celebrate Easter With These 10 Metro Phoenix Dining Deals

Here are 10 Easter dining deals that offer something for everyone.
Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe This Tempe spot is celebrating Easter all weekend. If you're looking for a casual family vibe, where guests won't mind that your kids are excited about the Easter bunny, Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits will fit your needs. The entrees, however, will still please adults. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9, the menu will showcase brunch options like strawberry and banana French toast, a hanger steak with a choice of eggs and plantains, and a fresh mango salad with a bright, cilantro-yogurt dressing. Other options include avocado toast and biscuits and gravy. Live music and an Easter bunny appearance are on the docket for Sunday, April 9. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made by calling 480-968-8885.
Kona GrillMultiple Locations The Gilbert and Scottsdale locations of Kona Grill have an upbeat and casual vibe with plenty of room for a large family and friends Easter celebration. The kids menu is extensive with mini-cheeseburgers and chicken tenders, and the craft cocktail selection is sure to please the parents. Choices include mules, margaritas, and saké. The restaurant is serving Easter specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. For either dine-in or takeout, guests can enjoy prime rib surf and turf, crab eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, or macadamia French toast. For dessert, try the lemon slice with fresh raspberries. Reservations can be made online.
CIELO13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale Let the outdoor terrace at CIELO elevate your Easter celebration with picturesque views of the mountain landscape. Linger over your Easter meal and take memorable photographs with a stunning backdrop for an Instagram-worthy snapshot. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, CIELO will host an Easter brunch. Menu highlights include oven-roasted salmon, French toast casserole, honey-baked ham, corned beef and cabbage, and a waffle station. The price per person is $45 and the last seating is at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online.
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen15111 North Hayden Road, #117, Scottsdale Looking for an Easter brunch with a side of Southern hospitality? SugarJam owner and chef Dana Dumas makes frequent appearances in the restaurant to make certain her guests are enjoying their food and libations. Speaking of drinks, SugarJam features Southern tipples including mint juleps, strawberry mules, and a berry cobbler smash. On Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, patrons at SugarJam can enjoy an Easter special which includes ham, eggs, and three pancakes with fresh blueberry syrup. There will also be live music and SugarJam's famous pies, including bourbon pecan, caramel apple, cherry, and sweet potato, will be on hand to purchase to-go and enjoy later.
The Americano17797 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale If you're looking for an Easter celebration that has a more formal vibe, head to celebrity chef Scott Conant's restaurant The Americano. That doesn't mean the atmosphere is stuffy; there is a lively, whimsical atmosphere to the restaurant. Little kids may want to sit this meal out, though. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, the menu will feature a lump crab Benedict and lobster soft scramble with house-made crème fraîche. For dessert, try the crepe cake with whipped pistachio creme, salted honey mascarpone, and crushed honeycomb. Mimosas and sparkling rosé will be available with brunch. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online.
Lon's at the Hermosa Inn5532 Palo Christi Road, Paradise Valley If you're looking for an elegant Easter celebration where you can don your Sunday best, Lon's at the Hermosa Inn will deliver. Lon's is all about the complete experience — fine dining, aesthetic dishes, and an atmosphere you won't find at most restaurants. Enjoy Easter on the patio with a three-course brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. Starters include a choice of watermelon gazpacho, blue corn waffles, or a cheesy potato bun followed by entree selections of smashed avocado toast, grilled beef tenderloin, or roasted halibut. Dessert includes a chocolate crepe cake, blueberry cheesecake, or key lime mousse. All tables will feature rosé and Lon's Cinnamon rolls. The ticketed brunch costs $90 for adults plus tax and gratuity. Bunch for kids ages 4 to 12 costs $25. Reservations can be made by phone at 602-955-7878.
Hearth '615445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley Enjoy a long walk around the Mountain Shadows Resort property after eating your Easter brunch at Hearth '61. The cuisine is upscale, the wine list is extensive, and there is space for the family to disperse after filling up on excellent food. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The menu features a choice of entrée between crab Benedict, braised green chile pork hash, basil mascarpone tortellini, beef tenderloin, or pan-seared sea bass with smoked tomato beurre blanc. The brunch is $95 per person, $35 for children 12 and under, and free for children under 6. Reserve your table at 480-624-5458.
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails2 East Jefferson Street
Located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails will add a big-city feel to your Easter celebrations. The restaurant can accommodate larger parties, but is also intimate enough for a table of two as well. The restaurant will host a three-course Easter brunch experience from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The menu showcases stuffed crepes, saffron-poached jumbo shrimp, shaved garden salad, "green eggs and lamb," confit cauliflower steak, and Wagyu beef cheek ravioli. The dessert course includes a festive carrot cake cheesecake. The brunch costs $95 per adult and $45 for children under 12.