Food & Drink News

Cheer on the Diamondbacks with special playoffs food items at Chase Field

The stadium's concessionaires are offering three specialty items made for the playoffs.
October 9, 2023
Celebrate the playoffs with a super-stacked hot dog from Big Dawgs. Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks are making their way through the playoffs and on Wednesday, they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. If necessary, the two teams will play another postseason game in downtown Phoenix on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks moved forward in the playoffs after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in their first postseason success in 16 years. The Wednesday game came as a surprise to many, and its last-minute addition to the schedule caused a planned Guns N' Roses concert to be relocated.

But the stadium's concession stands are ready to celebrate with three special menu items. If you're going to the game, get ready to cheer for the Diamondbacks while noshing on these specials.

Stacked Short Rib Mac Dog

Big Dawgs, Section 105
For each of the homestands throughout the regular season, Chase Field concessionaire Big Daws creates a special hot dog that represents the visiting team. For the playoff game(s) the VS. Dog starts with a half-pound all-beef hot dog that is wrapped in bacon. The meaty dish is then topped with beer-braised beef short ribs, cherry cola barbecue sauce, white cheddar mac and cheese, smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. This special is sure to keep you filled up for all nine innings.

The Korean Loaded Fries bring a little heat to Chase Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks

Korean Loaded Fries

Taste of Chase, Section 130
For something a little more snackable and shareable, try the Korean Loaded Fries. This special tops fries with gochujang-spiked cheese sauce, smoked pork belly, sweet chili-dressed cabbage, sliced green onions,  a fried egg and sriracha aioli.

click to enlarge
The Gargantuan is "Baseball's Biggest Banana Split."
Arizona Diamondbacks

The Gargantuan

Sweet Treats, Section 123
Also dubbed "Baseball's Biggest Banana Split," The Gargantuan is a sweet way to celebrate the playoffs. The massive dessert includes double scoops of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, banana brulé, caramel, hot fudge, berry sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, chocolate-covered strawberries, toffee and waffle cookies. This dish has limited availability, so plan to eat dessert first. The giant treat is a meal in itself anyway. 
Tirion Boan
