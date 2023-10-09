Cheer on the Diamondbacks with World Series food specials at Chase Field

Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog

Previous playoffs specials



Starting Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks bring the World Series home to Chase Field. The downtown Phoenix stadium's concessionaires are serving up some pretty unique ballpark eats to celebrate. Mark the occasion with these four special menu items.The classic hot dog gets a Vietnamese twist with the Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog. The dish starts with a foot-long all beef sausage which is then loaded up with smoked pork belly, gochujang barbecue sauce, cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots and garlic aioli. The whole thing is served on a New England-style hot dog bun.Enjoy the flavors of the South with Taste of Chase’s Cajun Shrimp Fries. These loaded potatoes are topped with Cajun Gulf shrimp, garlic cheese sauce, lemon aioli, oven-dried tomatoes and scallions.Take this classic ballpark snack to a new decadent level with the Tenderloin Steak Nachos. Tortilla chips get superstar treatment with filet mignon, gorgonzola and Boursin cheese sauce, charred tomatoes, avocado crema and jalapenos.Whether or not this sandwich’s name describes the people who can afford a ticket to the World Series is another question. What we do know is that this dish is an extravagant option. A brioche hoagie is filled with sliced beef tenderloin, black truffle cheese sauce, crispy mushrooms and garlic herb aioli.When the team faced the Los Angeles Dodgers during the playoffs, Chase Field's concession stands were ready to celebrate with three special menu items. Fans cheered for the Diamondbacks while noshing on these specials.For each of the homestands throughout the regular season, Chase Field concessionaire Big Daws creates a special hot dog that represents the visiting team. For the playoff game(s) the VS. Dog starts with a half-pound all-beef hot dog that is wrapped in bacon. The meaty dish is then topped with beer-braised beef short ribs, cherry cola barbecue sauce, white cheddar mac and cheese, smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. This special is sure to keep you filled up for all nine innings.For something a little more snackable and shareable, try the Korean Loaded Fries. This special tops fries with gochujang-spiked cheese sauce, smoked pork belly, sweet chili-dressed cabbage, sliced green onions, a fried egg and sriracha aioli.Also dubbed "Baseball's Biggest Banana Split," The Gargantuan is a sweet way to celebrate the playoffs. The massive dessert includes double scoops of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, banana brulé, caramel, hot fudge, berry sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, chocolate-covered strawberries, toffee and waffle cookies. This dish has limited availability, so plan to eat dessert first. The giant treat is a meal in itself anyway.