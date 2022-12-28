Cider Corps in Gilbert is Closing. Here's What's Next for the Veteran-Owned Business

The cidery at Gilbert and Warner Roads was an expansion of the location in downtown Mesa. Now, the company will recondense.
The Gilbert cidery opened in late July, boasting a 14,000-square-foot production facility. But owners Josh and Jason Duren struggled to develop the Gilbert location into an event space as they had envisioned.
"In the two years since we acquired the Gilbert location, we worked tirelessly to develop the 2.5-acre property into a new space for our Cider Corps community where we could gather and hold new events and festivals," a December 21 Cider Corps Instagram post reads. "Without dwelling on the details, the many challenges and struggles we were navigating came to a head when our landlord died. Now the building has sold."
The Durens began crafting cider as a restorative hobby for Jason as he recovered from traumatic brain injuries suffered while serving in Afghanistan.
expanded next door when they needed additional space. The Gilbert location was the next step for the popular business, which makes ciders like Sangin Sangria, inspired both by the flavor profile of the sweet red wine drink and Jason's past in the Marine Corps, and Mango Foxtrot, a mango and rose hip blend with an apple cider base.
Cider Corps Gilbert also housed Brightside Burgers, a pop-up by Adam Allison, a chef known for his Mesa restaurant Handlebar Diner. Due to the cidery's closure, he plans to move Brightside, but does not have a new location finalized yet. During the transition period, Allison plans to book private events.
Cider Corps, which in November earned itself a number three spot on a USA Today list of top ten cideries in the country, will return all operations to its Mesa location at Robson and Main Streets. The owners hope to secure additional space in the warehouse-style building for cider production.
"This is truly a devastating setback for us. But we stand by our beliefs that 'Out Of Bad Comes Good.' We return to our home base in Downtown Mesa with a chance to expand and prevail. But we need your help," the Instagram post from Josh and Jason reads.
The range of donations starts at $25 and caps at $2,822.87, which will get you a high-level membership dubbed the "Commandant of the Cider Corps" including a lifetime discount on Cider Corps purchases and a special homecoming party next year.
"We will continue to drink great ciders and honor the great sacrifices. Our voice will not be snuffed. We will win this battle," the fundraiser reads. "And we will continue to break barriers with you all. Together."
Cider Corps
31 South Robson #103, Mesa
480-993-3164