Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Closed for Business

Cider Corps in Gilbert is Closing. Here's What's Next for the Veteran-Owned Business

December 28, 2022 6:15AM

Less than a year after opening, Cider Corps' Gilbert location is set to close.
Less than a year after opening, Cider Corps' Gilbert location is set to close. Cider Corps
Cider Corps, a veteran-owned and family-operated craft cidery, will close its Gilbert taproom and production facility on December 28, the business announced in late December.

The cidery at Gilbert and Warner Roads was an expansion of the location in downtown Mesa. Now, the company will recondense.

The Gilbert cidery opened in late July, boasting a 14,000-square-foot production facility. But owners Josh and Jason Duren struggled to develop the Gilbert location into an event space as they had envisioned.

"In the two years since we acquired the Gilbert location, we worked tirelessly to develop the 2.5-acre property into a new space for our Cider Corps community where we could gather and hold new events and festivals," a December 21 Cider Corps Instagram post reads. "Without dwelling on the details, the many challenges and struggles we were navigating came to a head when our landlord died. Now the building has sold."

The Durens began crafting cider as a restorative hobby for Jason as he recovered from traumatic brain injuries suffered while serving in Afghanistan.

click to enlarge
Cider Corps owners Jason and Josh Duren.
Chris Malloy
The brothers opened Cider Corps in Mesa in 2017 and expanded next door when they needed additional space. The Gilbert location was the next step for the popular business, which makes ciders like Sangin Sangria, inspired both by the flavor profile of the sweet red wine drink and Jason's past in the Marine Corps, and Mango Foxtrot, a mango and rose hip blend with an apple cider base.

Cider Corps Gilbert also housed Brightside Burgers, a pop-up by Adam Allison, a chef known for his Mesa restaurant Handlebar Diner. Due to the cidery's closure, he plans to move Brightside, but does not have a new location finalized yet. During the transition period, Allison plans to book private events.

Cider Corps, which in November earned itself a number three spot on a USA Today list of top ten cideries in the country, will return all operations to its Mesa location at Robson and Main Streets. The owners hope to secure additional space in the warehouse-style building for cider production.

"This is truly a devastating setback for us. But we stand by our beliefs that 'Out Of Bad Comes Good.' We return to our home base in Downtown Mesa with a chance to expand and prevail. But we need your help," the Instagram post from Josh and Jason reads.

Cider Corps launched a crowdfunding campaign to help the business with moving costs and necessary improvements to the Mesa cidery. By contributing to the campaign, people can receive T-shirts, glasses, and commemorative "honor tiles."

The range of donations starts at $25 and caps at $2,822.87, which will get you a high-level membership dubbed the "Commandant of the Cider Corps" including a lifetime discount on Cider Corps purchases and a special homecoming party next year.

"We will continue to drink great ciders and honor the great sacrifices. Our voice will not be snuffed. We will win this battle," the fundraiser reads. "And we will continue to break barriers with you all. Together."

Cider Corps

31 South Robson #103, Mesa
480-993-3164
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Natasha Yee is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
Contact: Natasha Yee

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation