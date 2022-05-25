Cider Corps and a Celebrity Chef Bring Burgers to Gilbert

Now, brothers and co-owners Jason and Josh Duren are replicating their successful formula in Gilbert — this time with burgers.
Chef Adam Allison owns Mesa's Handlebar Diner. He competed in the 2018 series of "Chopped" on Food Network, going on to win the competition and the $10,000 prize.
Brightside Burgers, expands on the juicy, topping-pilled sandwiches he is known for at his diner. Over the past month, he's tested out the new concept with a food truck parked at sporting events.
But on Friday, May 27, he's setting up shop in Gilbert. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., customers can try one of Allison's creations and the burgers will be available all weekend.
The project has been a long time coming, with Allison first announcing his burger-filled plans in July 2021. Now, just short of a year later, the plans are coming to fruition at Cider Corps.
cidercorpsaz.com and facebook.com/brightsideburgers
Cider Corps and Brightside Burgers
685 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert
Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.