ComicX is Opening in Early December — Here's Everything We Know

The Valley’s first comic book-themed restaurant is about to take off like Superman. ComicX, the superhero-inspired restaurant and bar located at Desert Ridge Marketplace, is set to open for business in early December.

And it sounds like it's going to be a geeky paradise.

The 8,000-square-foot establishment, which is located just off Tatum Boulevard on the west side of the marketplace, will boast an array of life-sized superheroes and geeky characters throughout the premises.

The outdoor patio in front feature statues of a Blood Raven Space Marine from Warhammer 40k and Po from Kung Fu Panda. Just inside the entrance, you’ll encounter such iconic characters as Batman, Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, and Rocket Raccoon.

If that weren’t enough to whet your geeky appetite, ComicX also features shrines to Captain America, areas devoted to Harry Potter and The Simpsons, and a game room with access to various home consoles. Plus, the second level of the establishment will be devoted to Star Wars.

Blood Raven Space Marine from Warhammer 40k Benjamin Leatherman

They’ll also have various immersive and interactive experiences throughout the establishment, as well as store onsite selling various collectibles and geek ephemera.

ComicX’s menu will feature a mix of American and Mexican food options, ranging from pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and salads to street tacos.

A U-shaped bar will offer beer in draft and bottled form, wine, and cocktails. And since its a theme restaurant, expect geek-themed menu items and cocktails.

According to Martha Huerta, ComicX’s chief of operations, the restaurant and bar will open during the first week of December and offer seating for up to 200 people. And we’re willing to bet the place will be filled to capacity on opening day.

ComicX currently has more than 25 different restaurants operating throughout Mexico. Phoenix’s version will be the first U.S. location for the Mexico-based chain. It was originally scheduled to open over the summer but was delayed due to various reasons.

The actual opening date will be announced next week, Huerta says. Stay tuned for more details.

ComicX.

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #95, 480-306-6780

Note: Opens in early December